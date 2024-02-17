Newcastle salvage last-gasp draw with Bournemouth in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Matt Ritchie came to Newcastle’s rescue as they fought back twice to draw with Bournemouth…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Matt Ritchie came to Newcastle’s rescue as they fought back twice to draw with Bournemouth 2-2 in an incident-packed English Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Ritchie had been on the pitch for only seconds when he scored in stoppage time, cancelling out Antoine Semenyo’s stunning strike just as it looked like the visitors would emerge with all three points.

Dominic Solanke’s 16th goal — and third against Newcastle — of the season gave Bournemouth the lead, but Anthony Gordon leveled with a disputed penalty in front of a crowd of 52,224 which included sporting director Dan Ashworth, whose pursuit by Manchester United thrust him into the headlines this week.

For the Gordon goal, referee Michael Salisbury was advised to review Adam Smith’s challenge on Fabian Schar inside the area, and after a lengthy spell at the pitchside monitor he pointed to the spot, much to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola’s disbelief.

In the absence of the injured Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, Gordon took charge and dispatched his spot kick firmly past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

