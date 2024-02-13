Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Caldera 55, Bend 37 Cascade 50, North Marion 27 Coquille 58, Brookings-Harbor 23 Crosspoint Christian 37, Lost…

Caldera 55, Bend 37

Cascade 50, North Marion 27

Coquille 58, Brookings-Harbor 23

Crosspoint Christian 37, Lost River 27

Crow 2, Siletz Valley Early College 0

Huntington 38, Harper 32

Knappa 53, Gaston 7

La Salle 60, Hillsboro 46

Mohawk 39, Eddyville 30

Monroe 58, Reedsport 48

Philomath 64, Sweet Home 22

Redmond 59, Mountain View 56

Riverdale 35, Warrenton 33

Tualatin 38, Lakeridge 18

Wilsonville 85, Hood River 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

