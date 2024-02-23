Live Radio
Home » Sports » MLS says its has…

MLS says its has reduced the suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga by one game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been reduced from three games to two, Major League Soccer said Friday.

Miazga, voted the league’s top defender last season, was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount last November after entering the match officials’ locker room following a game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4.

The league said the reduction comes after “a successful petition based on his continued commitment and compliance with a recommended treatment program overseen by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program.”

Miazga served the first game of his suspension against the Columbus Crew on December 2, 2023, and will also miss a match Sunday against Toronto FC. He will be eligible to return against the Chicago Fire on March 2.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up