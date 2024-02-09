Metz ends seven-game losing streak in draw at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak in drawing at Marseille 1-1 in the French league and will…

PARIS (AP) — Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak in drawing at Marseille 1-1 in the French league and will rue not taking advantage of facing 10 men for more than an hour on Friday.

A defeat in Marseille would have equalled Metz’s worst losing run and its hopes were raised after 30 minutes when Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was sent off for a professional foul.

However, Metz could not make its numerical advantage count.

Instead, Cameroon striker Faris Moumbagna put Marseille ahead after 56 minutes in his first start since signing from Danish side Bodo/Glimt last month.

Matthieu Udol equalized five minutes later for Metz with a brave diving header.

Metz remained third from the bottom of Ligue 1, one point ahead of Lorient and two clear of bottom club Clermont. Only Clermont has fewer goals.

Marseille was still unbeaten at home in the league but it has gone without a win in its last five games and pressure was mounting on Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso. The point lifted it one place into seventh.

Paris Saint-Germain leads Ligue 1 by eight points from Nice.

