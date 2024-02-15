Mason McTavish scores twice in hometown return, Senators beat Ducks 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mason McTavish scored twice against his hometown team to help the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mason McTavish scored twice against his hometown team to help the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old McTavish grew up in nearby Carp, Ontario. He has 15 goals this season, his third with the Ducks.

Frank Vatrano, Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim. The Ducks rebounded from a 5-0 loss in Montreal on Tuesday night.

“We were pretty bad (in Montreal), really bad actually,” McTavish said. “I thought we played a lot better today and it was a good response.”

John Gibson stopped all 15 shots he faced through two periods before leaving because of an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal made 18 saves in he third period.

Gibson was run over by Senators forward Drake Batherson and Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin early in the second period and was knocked over a second time later in the frame.

Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa and Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves. The Senators had won four in a row.

“It just seemed like we were disconnected all over the ice and they played well,” Ottawa defenseman Jakob Chychrun said. “So, they definitely deserve that one and we did not.”

