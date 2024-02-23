Man United forward Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a muscle…

The 21-year-old Denmark international had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United.

United said in a short statement that Hojlund will miss Saturday’s game against Fulham at Old Trafford “due to a muscle injury.”

“It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks,” the team said.

By that timeline, Hojlund likely would miss the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on March 3.

Hojlund’s scoring streak has helped Erik ten Hag’s team move up to sixth place in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

