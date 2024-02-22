Live Radio
Magical Kenya Open Scores

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:59 AM

Thursday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $21.7 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

First Round

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-33—66
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-31—67
Frederic Lacroix, France 38-29—67
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 34-33—67
Yannick Schuetz, Germany 35-32—67
Connor Syme, Scotland 33-34—67
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-32—67
Joe Dean, England 36-32—68
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen, Denmark 35-33—68
Craig Howie, Scotland 34-34—68
Samuel Jones, New Zealand 36-32—68
Pieter Moolman, South Africa 35-33—68
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 34-34—68
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 36-32—68
Daniel Young, Scotland 34-34—68
Marcus Armitage, England 35-34—69
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 36-33—69
John Catlin, United States 35-34—69
Ashley Chesters, England 36-33—69
Nacho Elvira, Spain 34-35—69
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 36-33—69
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 37-32—69
Nicolo Galletti, United States 34-35—69
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 35-34—69
Gavin Green, Malaysia 37-32—69
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-35—69
Sam Hutsby, England 34-35—69
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-34—69
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 35-34—69
Joel Moscatel, Spain 36-33—69
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 36-33—69
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 37-32—69
John Parry, England 36-33—69
Adrien Saddier, France 35-34—69
Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 36-33—69
Lucas Vacarisas, Spain 37-32—69
Joshua Berry, England 38-32—70
Pietro Bovari, Italy 35-35—70
Om Prakash Chouhan, India 37-33—70
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 37-33—70
Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-33—70
Manuel Elvira, Spain 36-34—70
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 34-36—70
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 37-33—70
Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-34—70
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 36-34—70
Frank Kennedy, England 33-37—70
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 37-33—70
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 37-33—70
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-34—70
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 37-33—70
Eddie Pepperell, England 37-33—70
Andy Sullivan, England 36-34—70
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 35-35—70
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 37-34—71
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 35-36—71
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 38-33—71
Oliver Farr, Wales 36-35—71
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 36-35—71
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 38-33—71
Philipp Katich, Germany 35-36—71
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu, Kenya 38-33—71
Romain Langasque, France 35-36—71
Tom Lewis, England 36-35—71
Connor McKinney, Australia 36-35—71
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 34-37—71
Andrea Pavan, Italy 38-33—71
Marcel Schneider, Germany 37-34—71
Shubhankar Sharma, India 37-34—71
Greg Snow, Kenya 35-36—71
Clement Sordet, France 36-35—71
Julian Suri, United States 36-35—71
Nick Bachem, Germany 39-33—72
Haydn Barron, Australia 35-37—72
Matthis Besard, Belgium 39-33—72
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 35-37—72
Steven Brown, England 36-36—72
Filippo Celli, Italy 36-36—72
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 38-34—72
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 37-35—72
David Horsey, England 38-34—72
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 34-38—72
David Law, Scotland 39-33—72
Alexander Levy, France 36-36—72
James Nicholas, United States 35-37—72
David Ravetto, France 40-32—72
Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda 39-33—72
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 38-34—72
Jamie Rutherford, England 37-35—72
Jastas Madoya Asena, Kenya 36-37—73
Wu Ashun, China 37-36—73
Sam Bairstow, England 35-38—73
Adam Blomme, Sweden 37-36—73
Julien Brun, France 38-35—73
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 40-33—73
Stuart Manley, Wales 38-35—73
Visitor Mapwanya, Zimbabwe 38-35—73
Dylan Mostert, South Africa 38-35—73
Renato Paratore, Italy 39-34—73
Garrick Porteous, England 35-38—73
Freddy Schott, Germany 37-36—73
Braden Thornberry, United States 36-37—73
Tom Vaillant, France 37-36—73
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 39-34—73
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 37-37—74
John Axelsen, Denmark 40-34—74
Rhys Enoch, Wales 39-35—74
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 37-37—74
Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya 39-35—74
Matthew Jordan, England 37-37—74
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 39-35—74
Mike Kisia, Kenya 38-36—74
Daniel Nduva, Kenya 38-36—74
Conor Purcell, Ireland 38-36—74
Andrew Wilson, England 40-34—74
Gary Boyd, England 43-32—75
Jack Davidson, Wales 39-36—75
John Gough, England 38-37—75
Michael Karanga, Kenya 39-36—75
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 38-37—75
Tom Power Horan, Australia 39-36—75
Manuel Quiros, Spain 38-37—75
Justin Walters, South Africa 38-37—75
Oliver Wilson, England 38-37—75
Soren Broholt Lind, Denmark 39-37—76
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 39-37—76
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 42-34—76
Kazuki Higa, Japan 41-35—76
David Kamulindwa, Uganda 40-36—76
Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya 41-35—76
Lauri Ruuska, Finland 44-32—76
Will Enefer, England 40-37—77
Mohit Mediratta, Kenya 41-36—77
Samuel Njoroge, Kenya 41-36—77
Marc Warren, Scotland 41-36—77
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 42-36—78
John Lejirma, Kenya 39-39—78
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 42-36—78
Justin Harding, South Africa 42-37—79
Josphat Rono, Kenya 39-41—80
Isaac Ogolla Makokha, Kenya 40-41—81
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway WD
Hurly Long, Germany WD

Sports
