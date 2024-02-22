Magical Kenya Open Scores

Thursday
At Muthaiga Golf Club
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $21.7 million
Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
First Round
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|33-33—66
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|36-31—67
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|38-29—67
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|34-33—67
|Yannick Schuetz, Germany
|35-32—67
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|33-34—67
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|35-32—67
|Joe Dean, England
|36-32—68
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen, Denmark
|35-33—68
|Craig Howie, Scotland
|34-34—68
|Samuel Jones, New Zealand
|36-32—68
|Pieter Moolman, South Africa
|35-33—68
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|34-34—68
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|36-32—68
|Daniel Young, Scotland
|34-34—68
|Marcus Armitage, England
|35-34—69
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|36-33—69
|John Catlin, United States
|35-34—69
|Ashley Chesters, England
|36-33—69
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|34-35—69
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|36-33—69
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe
|37-32—69
|Nicolo Galletti, United States
|34-35—69
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|35-34—69
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|37-32—69
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|34-35—69
|Sam Hutsby, England
|34-35—69
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|35-34—69
|Joel Moscatel, Spain
|36-33—69
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|36-33—69
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|37-32—69
|John Parry, England
|36-33—69
|Adrien Saddier, France
|35-34—69
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|36-33—69
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|36-33—69
|Lucas Vacarisas, Spain
|37-32—69
|Joshua Berry, England
|38-32—70
|Pietro Bovari, Italy
|35-35—70
|Om Prakash Chouhan, India
|37-33—70
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|37-33—70
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|37-33—70
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|36-34—70
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|34-36—70
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|37-33—70
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|36-34—70
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|36-34—70
|Frank Kennedy, England
|33-37—70
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|37-33—70
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|37-33—70
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|36-34—70
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|37-33—70
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|37-33—70
|Andy Sullivan, England
|36-34—70
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|35-35—70
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|37-34—71
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|35-36—71
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|38-33—71
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|36-35—71
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|36-35—71
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|38-33—71
|Philipp Katich, Germany
|35-36—71
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu, Kenya
|38-33—71
|Romain Langasque, France
|35-36—71
|Tom Lewis, England
|36-35—71
|Connor McKinney, Australia
|36-35—71
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|34-37—71
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|38-33—71
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|37-34—71
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|37-34—71
|Greg Snow, Kenya
|35-36—71
|Clement Sordet, France
|36-35—71
|Julian Suri, United States
|36-35—71
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|39-33—72
|Haydn Barron, Australia
|35-37—72
|Matthis Besard, Belgium
|39-33—72
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|35-37—72
|Steven Brown, England
|36-36—72
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|36-36—72
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|38-34—72
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|37-35—72
|David Horsey, England
|38-34—72
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|34-38—72
|David Law, Scotland
|39-33—72
|Alexander Levy, France
|36-36—72
|James Nicholas, United States
|35-37—72
|David Ravetto, France
|40-32—72
|Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda
|39-33—72
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|38-34—72
|Jamie Rutherford, England
|37-35—72
|Jastas Madoya Asena, Kenya
|36-37—73
|Wu Ashun, China
|37-36—73
|Sam Bairstow, England
|35-38—73
|Adam Blomme, Sweden
|37-36—73
|Julien Brun, France
|38-35—73
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|40-33—73
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|38-35—73
|Visitor Mapwanya, Zimbabwe
|38-35—73
|Dylan Mostert, South Africa
|38-35—73
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|39-34—73
|Garrick Porteous, England
|35-38—73
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|37-36—73
|Braden Thornberry, United States
|36-37—73
|Tom Vaillant, France
|37-36—73
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|39-34—73
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|37-37—74
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|40-34—74
|Rhys Enoch, Wales
|39-35—74
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|37-37—74
|Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya
|39-35—74
|Matthew Jordan, England
|37-37—74
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|39-35—74
|Mike Kisia, Kenya
|38-36—74
|Daniel Nduva, Kenya
|38-36—74
|Conor Purcell, Ireland
|38-36—74
|Andrew Wilson, England
|40-34—74
|Gary Boyd, England
|43-32—75
|Jack Davidson, Wales
|39-36—75
|John Gough, England
|38-37—75
|Michael Karanga, Kenya
|39-36—75
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Tom Power Horan, Australia
|39-36—75
|Manuel Quiros, Spain
|38-37—75
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Oliver Wilson, England
|38-37—75
|Soren Broholt Lind, Denmark
|39-37—76
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|39-37—76
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|42-34—76
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|41-35—76
|David Kamulindwa, Uganda
|40-36—76
|Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya
|41-35—76
|Lauri Ruuska, Finland
|44-32—76
|Will Enefer, England
|40-37—77
|Mohit Mediratta, Kenya
|41-36—77
|Samuel Njoroge, Kenya
|41-36—77
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|41-36—77
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|42-36—78
|John Lejirma, Kenya
|39-39—78
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|42-36—78
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|42-37—79
|Josphat Rono, Kenya
|39-41—80
|Isaac Ogolla Makokha, Kenya
|40-41—81
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|WD
|Hurly Long, Germany
|WD
