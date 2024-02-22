Magical Kenya Open Scores

Thursday At Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $21.7 million Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71 First Round Darius Van Driel, Netherlands…

Thursday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $21.7 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

First Round

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-33—66 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 36-31—67 Frederic Lacroix, France 38-29—67 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 34-33—67 Yannick Schuetz, Germany 35-32—67 Connor Syme, Scotland 33-34—67 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-32—67 Joe Dean, England 36-32—68 Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen, Denmark 35-33—68 Craig Howie, Scotland 34-34—68 Samuel Jones, New Zealand 36-32—68 Pieter Moolman, South Africa 35-33—68 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 34-34—68 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 36-32—68 Daniel Young, Scotland 34-34—68 Marcus Armitage, England 35-34—69 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 36-33—69 John Catlin, United States 35-34—69 Ashley Chesters, England 36-33—69 Nacho Elvira, Spain 34-35—69 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 36-33—69 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 37-32—69 Nicolo Galletti, United States 34-35—69 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 35-34—69 Gavin Green, Malaysia 37-32—69 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-35—69 Sam Hutsby, England 34-35—69 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-34—69 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 35-34—69 Joel Moscatel, Spain 36-33—69 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 36-33—69 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 37-32—69 John Parry, England 36-33—69 Adrien Saddier, France 35-34—69 Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 36-33—69 Lucas Vacarisas, Spain 37-32—69 Joshua Berry, England 38-32—70 Pietro Bovari, Italy 35-35—70 Om Prakash Chouhan, India 37-33—70 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 37-33—70 Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-33—70 Manuel Elvira, Spain 36-34—70 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 34-36—70 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 37-33—70 Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-34—70 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 36-34—70 Frank Kennedy, England 33-37—70 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 37-33—70 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 37-33—70 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-34—70 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 37-33—70 Eddie Pepperell, England 37-33—70 Andy Sullivan, England 36-34—70 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 35-35—70 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 37-34—71 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 35-36—71 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 38-33—71 Oliver Farr, Wales 36-35—71 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 36-35—71 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 38-33—71 Philipp Katich, Germany 35-36—71 Njoroge Njonge Kibugu, Kenya 38-33—71 Romain Langasque, France 35-36—71 Tom Lewis, England 36-35—71 Connor McKinney, Australia 36-35—71 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 34-37—71 Andrea Pavan, Italy 38-33—71 Marcel Schneider, Germany 37-34—71 Shubhankar Sharma, India 37-34—71 Greg Snow, Kenya 35-36—71 Clement Sordet, France 36-35—71 Julian Suri, United States 36-35—71 Nick Bachem, Germany 39-33—72 Haydn Barron, Australia 35-37—72 Matthis Besard, Belgium 39-33—72 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 35-37—72 Steven Brown, England 36-36—72 Filippo Celli, Italy 36-36—72 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 38-34—72 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 37-35—72 David Horsey, England 38-34—72 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 34-38—72 David Law, Scotland 39-33—72 Alexander Levy, France 36-36—72 James Nicholas, United States 35-37—72 David Ravetto, France 40-32—72 Ronald Rugumayo, Uganda 39-33—72 Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 38-34—72 Jamie Rutherford, England 37-35—72 Jastas Madoya Asena, Kenya 36-37—73 Wu Ashun, China 37-36—73 Sam Bairstow, England 35-38—73 Adam Blomme, Sweden 37-36—73 Julien Brun, France 38-35—73 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 40-33—73 Stuart Manley, Wales 38-35—73 Visitor Mapwanya, Zimbabwe 38-35—73 Dylan Mostert, South Africa 38-35—73 Renato Paratore, Italy 39-34—73 Garrick Porteous, England 35-38—73 Freddy Schott, Germany 37-36—73 Braden Thornberry, United States 36-37—73 Tom Vaillant, France 37-36—73 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 39-34—73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 37-37—74 John Axelsen, Denmark 40-34—74 Rhys Enoch, Wales 39-35—74 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 37-37—74 Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya 39-35—74 Matthew Jordan, England 37-37—74 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 39-35—74 Mike Kisia, Kenya 38-36—74 Daniel Nduva, Kenya 38-36—74 Conor Purcell, Ireland 38-36—74 Andrew Wilson, England 40-34—74 Gary Boyd, England 43-32—75 Jack Davidson, Wales 39-36—75 John Gough, England 38-37—75 Michael Karanga, Kenya 39-36—75 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 38-37—75 Tom Power Horan, Australia 39-36—75 Manuel Quiros, Spain 38-37—75 Justin Walters, South Africa 38-37—75 Oliver Wilson, England 38-37—75 Soren Broholt Lind, Denmark 39-37—76 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 39-37—76 Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 42-34—76 Kazuki Higa, Japan 41-35—76 David Kamulindwa, Uganda 40-36—76 Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya 41-35—76 Lauri Ruuska, Finland 44-32—76 Will Enefer, England 40-37—77 Mohit Mediratta, Kenya 41-36—77 Samuel Njoroge, Kenya 41-36—77 Marc Warren, Scotland 41-36—77 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 42-36—78 John Lejirma, Kenya 39-39—78 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 42-36—78 Justin Harding, South Africa 42-37—79 Josphat Rono, Kenya 39-41—80 Isaac Ogolla Makokha, Kenya 40-41—81 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway WD Hurly Long, Germany WD

