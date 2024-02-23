Lyon’s remarkable French renaissance continues with win over Metz

PARIS (AP) — Lyon came from behind to beat Metz 2-1 and extend its fine run under coach Pierre Sage…

PARIS (AP) — Lyon came from behind to beat Metz 2-1 and extend its fine run under coach Pierre Sage in the French league on Friday.

Lyon has seven wins in the last nine games under Sage, who took over in November when the seven-time champion was on the bottom of Ligue 1. It moved up one place to 10th.

Metz took the lead after 12 minutes through Jake O’Brien. The Irish defender showed some nice trickery in beating the last man and then coolly lofted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper and in.

The visitors equalized in first half injury time when Alexandre Lacazette blocked a shot from his own Clinton Mata and volleyed on the turn to give the Metz keeper no chance.

Lacazette’s 12th goal lifted him into second in the Ligue 1 goalscoring chart, behind only Kylian Mbappé.

The winner came on the hour mark from Saïd Benrahma. The Algerian winger came on at halftime and got his first Lyon goal since signing from West Ham in the January transfer window.

Metz has yet to win in 2024 and remained second to last in the standings.

