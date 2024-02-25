Liverpool beats Chelsea 1-0 to win the English League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title by securing a 1-0…

LONDON (AP) — Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

The center back’s header in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation.

It clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp and ensured the Liverpool manager will not end his final season at the club empty-handed.

Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but victory in the League Cup has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table and is still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to win his first major trophy in England after previous spells with Southampton and Tottenham.

