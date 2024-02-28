Live Radio
Home » Sports » Leeds fan reportedly injured…

Leeds fan reportedly injured in fall from stands at Stamford Bridge during match against Chelsea

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A Leeds fan was taken to a hospital after an incident in the stands during the team’s FA Cup fifth-round match at Chelsea on Wednesday.

British media reported the supporter fell from the top tier at Stamford Bridge after Leeds had opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Both teams said an “incident” had occurred, but did not confirm a spectator falling. There was no immediate word on the fan’s condition.

“Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight’s FA Cup game,” a Leeds statement said. “The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”

Chelsea, which issued an identical statement, won the game 3-2 with Conor Gallagher’s last-minute goal handing the Blues a quarterfinal at home to Leicester on the weekend of March 16-17.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up