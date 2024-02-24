Iwobi scores stoppage-time winner as Fulham beats Man United 2-1 in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League for a first victory at Old Trafford since 2003.

The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder finished off a counterattack in the seventh minute of time added on, shortly after Harry Maguire looked to have salvaged a point for United.

Maguire had pounced on a rebound to score in the 89th minute, canceling out a 65th-minute strike from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.

United looked to be finishing the stronger as it pushed for a late winner but was caught out by Iwobi, who finished off a break led by Adama Traore.

On the balance of play, it was a win that Fulham deserved and a result that punctured some of the optimism brought into United this week following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover.

United’s tame performance for a large part of the game underlined how much work the club has to do to make ambitions of knocking Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch” — as Ratcliffe said — become reality.

United stayed in sixth place and is now eight points behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

United was slow to get going and Fulham, despite the absence of influential midfielder Joao Palhinha through suspension, made most the running.

Andreas Pereira had its first opportunity with a weak effort which was easily dealt with by United goalkeeper Andre Onana before Iwobi failed to make clean contact with another chance from the edge of the area.

Pereira played in Iwobi for a clearer opening on 18 minutes but he missed the target trying to guide into the bottom corner.

United survived again when Onana saved a powerful header from Rodrigo Muniz following a corner and Sasa Lukic was unable to get to the rebound.

United eventually got a sight of goal after Fulham struggled to clear a free kick and Alejandro Garnacho attempted to curl a shot into the far corner through a crowded box but Antonee Robinson headed clear. Diogo Dalot went even closer with a long-range effort which beat Bernd Leno but clipped the outside of the post.

Fulham responded well and hit the goal frame itself moments later as Muniz turned Victor Lindelof in the area and thumped a shot against the upright.

The visitors turned defense into attack again just before the break, this time after Marcus Rashford — playing centrally in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund — went through on goal but took the ball too wide.

United suffered a blow early in the second half when Casemiro was forced off after clash of heads with Harrison Reed while manager Erik Ten Hag also removed youngster Omari Forson after a quiet full debut.

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen were sent on to increase the energy levels but it was Fulham which continued to dictate the pace and opened the scoring when Pereira’s cross found Bassey. His volley hit teammate Timothy Castagne and Bassey pounced on the loose ball to rifle into the roof of the net for his first Fulham goal.

Maguire reacted quickly after Bruno Fernandes’ shot was saved to score the equalizer, but Iwobi had the final say.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.