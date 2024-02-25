Hornets take advantage of Trail Blazers’ horrible 3-point shooting in 93-80 victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Portland’s…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Portland’s horrible 3-point shooting to beat the Trail Blazers 93-80 on Sunday night.

Portland was 3 of 32 from 3-point range, with two of the makes coming in the final minutes. The Trail Blazers missed 23 in a row at one point in dropping their eighth straight to fall to 15-41.

Miles Bridges added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, and Brandon Miller had 17 points. The Hornets improved to 15-42.

Deandre Ayton led Portland with 26 points and 19 rebounds. He was 11 of 16 from field, while the Trail Blazers shot 34.7% overall from the field.

Jerami Grant added 15 points for Portland. Anfernee Simons had 10 points on 4-of-21 shooting. He missed all eight of his 30-point tries.

