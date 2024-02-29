Live Radio
Giants right-hander Beck has aneurysm in upper part of pitching arm, weighing options

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 3:53 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tristan Beck has been diagnosed with an aneurysm in the upper part of his pitching arm and is evaluating his treatment options after the condition was checked after he began experiencing numbness in his hand.

The team announced Beck’s situation Thursday after he had left spring training camp to be examined by a vascular specialist at Stanford.

Beck could miss significant time, with opening day possibly in jeopardy.

He was a projected starter for San Francisco, which has been out of the playoffs the past two seasons and hired new manager Bob Melvin to replace Gabe Kapler.

The 27-year-old Beck went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA over 33 appearances with three starts as a rookie last season.

