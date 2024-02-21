Fiorentina winger Kouame tests positive for malaria. He helped Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame has been hospitalized after testing positive for malaria, the Tuscan squad announced…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame has been hospitalized after testing positive for malaria, the Tuscan squad announced Wednesday.

Kouame recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations where he helped Ivory Coast to the title.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that, following signs of fever and general sickness during the night between Feb. 20 and 21, a test to check for a possible malaria infection was carried out this morning, which resulted positive,” the club said in a statement. “The player has been hospitalized and will be reevaluated over the coming days.”

Kouame has played in 15 matches and scored once for Fiorentina in all competitions this season. He was not called up for Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw at Empoli on Sunday.

Kouame was an unused substitute in the Africa Cup final 10 days ago, when host nation Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1 for the title.

