Erik Karlsson scores in overtime, lifting Penguins over Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored the winning goal at 1:42 of overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to their third consecutive victory, 4-3 over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Rickard Rakell, with two goals, and Lars Eller added the others for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 32 saves between regulation and overtime.

J.T. Miller, with a goal and an assist, Nils Hoglander and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with Tyler Myers grabbing an assist. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

Down 2-0 entering the second period, Rakell scored twice in just over seven minutes to tie the game.

The first came 2:13 into the frame, as he dangled his way through the defense and buried the puck past Demko with an assist from Sidney Crosby, his 1,000th career even-strength point.

Rakell scored his second at 9:36 with a 5-on-3 advantage, with Crosby finding him wide open in front to score into an open net.

Miller restored Vancouver’s lead at 3-2 at 10:05 of the second. He stripped a Penguins defenseman on the forecheck and bore down on Jarry to score his 30th of the season.

Eller tied the game at 3-all at 9:45 of the third when he skated into the slot and roofed a wrist shot through traffic.

Hoglander opened the scoring for the Canucks at 10:23 of the first period, burying the puck home after a scramble in front.

Boeser doubled the lead with 2:17 left in the first, converting on a one-touch pass from Miller for his 34th of the season.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Visit Seattle on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

