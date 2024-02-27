Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 51 33 11 4 3 73 174 135
Norfolk 52 29 19 4 0 62 169 152
Newfoundland 54 24 21 7 2 57 174 191
Maine 51 22 23 6 0 50 168 176
Worcester 51 22 23 4 2 50 145 170
Reading 50 20 23 5 2 47 138 171
Trois-Rivieres 50 20 24 3 3 46 143 183

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 54 36 16 2 0 74 180 163
Jacksonville 52 33 15 4 0 70 176 127
South Carolina 53 31 19 2 1 65 190 152
Florida 51 27 15 7 2 63 158 133
Orlando 52 26 18 6 2 60 160 152
Savannah 52 19 28 4 1 43 148 183
Atlanta 55 17 35 2 1 37 146 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 29 12 4 5 67 207 166
Wheeling 52 30 20 1 1 62 179 151
Indy 51 28 18 5 0 61 164 160
Fort Wayne 53 26 22 2 3 57 168 168
Kalamazoo 49 26 20 3 0 55 143 135
Cincinnati 52 23 24 5 0 51 192 200
Iowa 52 21 24 5 2 49 145 183

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 51 38 10 2 1 79 214 140
Idaho 52 35 14 2 1 73 227 177
Tulsa 52 24 22 5 1 54 173 163
Utah 52 24 27 1 0 49 163 185
Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201
Wichita 52 19 26 7 0 45 157 207
Rapid City 52 20 30 2 0 42 161 200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

