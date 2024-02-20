All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 49 32 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 49 32 11 4 2 70 169 132 Norfolk 50 27 19 4 0 58 164 149 Newfoundland 51 22 20 7 2 53 165 181 Worcester 48 22 20 4 2 50 140 159 Maine 47 20 22 5 0 45 151 161 Reading 47 19 21 5 2 45 132 161 Trois-Rivieres 48 19 24 3 2 43 136 179

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 51 34 15 2 0 70 166 155 Jacksonville 50 31 15 4 0 66 169 124 South Carolina 50 30 17 2 1 63 184 146 Florida 48 24 15 7 2 57 147 128 Orlando 49 24 17 6 2 56 156 148 Savannah 50 18 27 4 1 41 142 179 Atlanta 51 17 31 2 1 37 144 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 47 28 10 4 5 65 196 154 Wheeling 49 29 18 1 1 60 171 140 Indy 49 28 17 4 0 60 160 152 Fort Wayne 51 24 22 2 3 53 160 163 Kalamazoo 46 24 19 3 0 51 134 128 Cincinnati 49 23 22 4 0 50 184 186 Iowa 49 19 23 5 2 45 133 173

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 48 36 9 2 1 75 200 128 Idaho 49 33 13 2 1 69 215 162 Tulsa 49 23 21 4 1 51 158 151 Utah 49 23 25 1 0 47 151 171 Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201 Rapid City 49 19 28 2 0 40 153 186 Wichita 49 16 26 7 0 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Worcester 4, Orlando 2

Reading 2, Newfoundland 1

Wheeling 4, Utah 2

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Maine at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

