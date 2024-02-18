All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|49
|32
|11
|4
|2
|70
|169
|132
|Norfolk
|50
|27
|19
|4
|0
|58
|164
|149
|Newfoundland
|50
|22
|19
|7
|2
|53
|164
|179
|Worcester
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|136
|157
|Maine
|47
|20
|22
|5
|0
|45
|151
|161
|Reading
|46
|18
|21
|5
|2
|43
|130
|160
|Trois-Rivieres
|48
|19
|24
|3
|2
|43
|136
|179
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|51
|34
|15
|2
|0
|70
|166
|155
|Jacksonville
|50
|31
|15
|4
|0
|66
|169
|124
|South Carolina
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|184
|146
|Florida
|48
|24
|15
|7
|2
|57
|147
|128
|Orlando
|48
|24
|16
|6
|2
|56
|154
|144
|Savannah
|50
|18
|27
|4
|1
|41
|142
|179
|Atlanta
|51
|17
|31
|2
|1
|37
|144
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|28
|10
|4
|5
|65
|196
|154
|Indy
|49
|28
|17
|4
|0
|60
|160
|152
|Wheeling
|48
|28
|18
|1
|1
|58
|167
|138
|Fort Wayne
|51
|24
|22
|2
|3
|53
|160
|163
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|19
|3
|0
|51
|134
|128
|Cincinnati
|49
|23
|22
|4
|0
|50
|184
|186
|Iowa
|49
|19
|23
|5
|2
|45
|133
|173
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|48
|36
|9
|2
|1
|75
|200
|128
|Idaho
|49
|33
|13
|2
|1
|69
|215
|162
|Tulsa
|49
|23
|21
|4
|1
|51
|158
|151
|Utah
|48
|23
|24
|1
|0
|47
|149
|167
|Allen
|50
|22
|25
|2
|1
|47
|170
|201
|Rapid City
|49
|19
|28
|2
|0
|40
|153
|186
|Wichita
|49
|16
|26
|7
|0
|39
|144
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 3, Allen 1
Norfolk 4, Maine 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 1
Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Greenville 4, Atlanta 2
Indy 5, Iowa 2
Wichita 5, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Utah 2, Wheeling 1
Sunday’s Games
Greenville 6, Atlanta 1
Jacksonville 4, Savannah 2
Maine 3, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Florida 1
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 1
Wichita 5, Tulsa 2
Monday’s Games
Worcester at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.
Wheeling at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Maine at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
