EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|46
|30
|10
|4
|2
|66
|160
|127
|Norfolk
|46
|24
|18
|4
|0
|52
|149
|137
|Newfoundland
|48
|21
|19
|7
|1
|50
|156
|174
|Worcester
|44
|20
|18
|4
|2
|46
|131
|148
|Maine
|43
|19
|19
|5
|0
|43
|140
|147
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|19
|23
|2
|2
|42
|133
|172
|Reading
|43
|17
|19
|5
|2
|41
|124
|149
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|47
|32
|13
|2
|0
|66
|155
|140
|South Carolina
|45
|28
|15
|2
|0
|58
|168
|134
|Jacksonville
|46
|27
|15
|3
|0
|58
|154
|117
|Florida
|43
|22
|14
|6
|1
|51
|135
|117
|Orlando
|44
|20
|15
|6
|2
|49
|141
|135
|Savannah
|46
|16
|25
|4
|1
|37
|132
|168
|Atlanta
|46
|16
|28
|2
|0
|34
|132
|176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|44
|27
|9
|3
|5
|62
|186
|143
|Wheeling
|45
|27
|16
|1
|1
|56
|161
|132
|Indy
|45
|24
|17
|4
|0
|52
|141
|145
|Fort Wayne
|47
|24
|19
|1
|3
|52
|151
|148
|Kalamazoo
|43
|21
|19
|3
|0
|45
|123
|121
|Iowa
|45
|19
|19
|5
|2
|45
|128
|156
|Cincinnati
|45
|20
|21
|4
|0
|44
|170
|175
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|45
|34
|8
|2
|1
|71
|188
|119
|Idaho
|45
|30
|13
|1
|1
|62
|196
|148
|Tulsa
|45
|21
|19
|4
|1
|47
|145
|140
|Allen
|46
|20
|23
|2
|1
|43
|161
|189
|Utah
|45
|20
|24
|1
|0
|41
|137
|159
|Rapid City
|45
|19
|24
|2
|0
|40
|143
|168
|Wichita
|44
|13
|24
|7
|0
|33
|128
|184
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Greenville 2
Indy 6, Atlanta 4
Jacksonville 1, Orlando 1
Maine 5, Worcester 4
Norfolk 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Wheeling 2, Reading 1
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Florida 4, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 7, Savannah 4
Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 7, Rapid City 1
Idaho 4, Utah 1
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
