All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 46 30 10 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 46 30 10 4 2 66 160 127 Norfolk 46 24 18 4 0 52 149 137 Newfoundland 48 21 19 7 1 50 156 174 Worcester 44 20 18 4 2 46 131 148 Maine 43 19 19 5 0 43 140 147 Trois-Rivieres 46 19 23 2 2 42 133 172 Reading 43 17 19 5 2 41 124 149

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 47 32 13 2 0 66 155 140 South Carolina 45 28 15 2 0 58 168 134 Jacksonville 46 27 15 3 0 58 154 117 Florida 43 22 14 6 1 51 135 117 Orlando 44 20 15 6 2 49 141 135 Savannah 46 16 25 4 1 37 132 168 Atlanta 46 16 28 2 0 34 132 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 44 27 9 3 5 62 186 143 Wheeling 45 27 16 1 1 56 161 132 Indy 45 24 17 4 0 52 141 145 Fort Wayne 47 24 19 1 3 52 151 148 Kalamazoo 43 21 19 3 0 45 123 121 Iowa 45 19 19 5 2 45 128 156 Cincinnati 45 20 21 4 0 44 170 175

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 45 34 8 2 1 71 188 119 Idaho 45 30 13 1 1 62 196 148 Tulsa 45 21 19 4 1 47 145 140 Allen 46 20 23 2 1 43 161 189 Utah 45 20 24 1 0 41 137 159 Rapid City 45 19 24 2 0 40 143 168 Wichita 44 13 24 7 0 33 128 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Greenville 2

Indy 6, Atlanta 4

Jacksonville 1, Orlando 1

Maine 5, Worcester 4

Norfolk 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Florida 4, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 7, Savannah 4

Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 7, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

