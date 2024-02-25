Confederate is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Confederate, who last year won 13 of 15 races and became the fastest 3-year-old pacer in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Confederate, who last year won 13 of 15 races and became the fastest 3-year-old pacer in history, was named 2023 Horse of the Year at the U.S. Harness Writers Association banquet Sunday. The colt received 112 of 129 votes.

Confederate’s wins included the Meadowlands Pace, Breeders Crown and Cane Pace. After finishing second in the North America Cup, he won 11 consecutive races, with nine by two lengths or more. He led the sport in purses with $1.63 million and his record 1:46-1/5 mile bettered the previous mark for a 3-year-old pacer by three-fifths of a second.

Owned by Diamond Creek Racing, the 2023 Owner of the Year, Confederate was trained by Brett Pelling and driven by Tim Tetrick. He is Pelling’s second Horse of the Year in three years and third overall. He also is Tetrick’s third winner.

Three-year-old colt Tactical Approach, who won last year’s Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.

Other honorees included Scott Zeron as Driver of the Year and Ake Svanstedt as Trainer of the Year.

