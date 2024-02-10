China takes titles in artistic swimming and diving to complete dominant 1st week at aquatics worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — China finished a dominant first week at the World Aquatics Championships with more titles in artistic…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — China finished a dominant first week at the World Aquatics Championships with more titles in artistic swimming and diving Saturday to top the medal table with 16 golds out of 29.

Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu retained their world title in the artistic mixed duet free event and Yang Hao won the 10-meter platform diving for a sixth career gold at worlds.

Australia took the other gold on offer Saturday as storied diver Maddison Keeney paired with Domonic Bedggood to win the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard – a rare event in which China did not compete.

Ahead of swimming events starting Sunday, Australia’s three golds so far is best of the rest of the world behind the Chinese wave of success in Doha.

Cheng and Shi had taken silver in the mixed duet technical event last weekend, and improved on that in Aspire Dome arena performing a routine on the theme of “Romeo and Juliet.”

“Winning the gold medal at the World Championship on the Chinese New Year is indeed a great feeling,” Cheng said.

Their score of 224.1437 points was more than 15 points ahead of silver medalists Mireia Hernandez and Dennis Gonzalez of Spain. Bronze went to Mexico’s Trinidad Meza and Diego Villalobos.

