Bologna beats Verona in Serie A for best winning streak since 1967

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 5:02 PM

ROME (AP) — Bologna beat Verona 2-0 at home and moved into fourth place in Serie A on Friday.

Bologna’s fifth in a row earned its best winning run since 1967.

Giovanni Fabbian scored the first after 27 minutes. A corner evaded everyone and when Riccardo Orsolini struck the ball low back across goal, Fabbian was on hand in a crowded box to turn it in.

Remo Freuler doubled the lead with a left-foot volley after 66 minutes. It was the Swiss midfielder’s first goal of the season.

Verona has gone six games without a victory. It remained third from bottom in the standings.

