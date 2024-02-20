Bayern Munich lacking full backs as Noussair Mazraoui out injured

MUNICH (AP) — All three of Bayern Munich’s specialist right backs are out injured after the club confirmed Noussair Mazraoui…

The Morocco defender went off injured in a 3-2 loss to Bochum on Sunday, which left the German champion eight points off Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen and piled more pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel. It was Bayern’s third loss in a row.

Bayern said only that Mazraoui will be out “for the time being” after a medical examination, without specifying a timeframe.

He joined fellow right backs Sacha Boey — who played just twice since signing for Bayern last month before tearing his hamstring — and Bouna Sarr on the sidelines. Also injured was midfielder Konrad Laimer, who often covered the right back role earlier in the season. Central defender Dayot Upamecano stepped in for Mazraoui against Bochum but was sent off and is suspended for Saturday’s game against Leipzig.

That could mean Eric Dier, signed on loan from Tottenham last month, could be asked to fill the right back role, potentially up against Leipzig’s on-form winger Xavi Simons.

Tuchel has more selection concerns with left back Alphonso Davies recovering from a strained knee ligament and forwards Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry both out injured.

Bayern said on Tuesday that Davies was “completing exercises with the ball for the first time” since his injury in training the day before, and Laimer “has been working individually with the ball for the last few days.”

