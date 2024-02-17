Aston Villa moves up to fourth in EPL after win at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — An Ollie Watkins double fired Aston Villa back up to fourth in the English Premier League after…

LONDON (AP) — An Ollie Watkins double fired Aston Villa back up to fourth in the English Premier League after winning at Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

Villa moved two points above Tottenham and into the Champions League qualifying places. It dropped out last week after losing to Manchester United 2-1.

The teams swapped places again after Spurs suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

Watkins took his league tally to 12 after strikes in the 23rd and 56th minutes at Craven Cottage. Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham hope of a comeback with his goal in the 63rd.

Watkins put Villa ahead when taking the ball off Fulham winger Willian, driving into the box and firing past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leon Bailey hit the bar for Villa before Watkins blasted in his second after Youri Tielemans’ pass.

Muniz halved Villa’s lead when he poked the ball past Emiliano Martinez from Antonee Robinson’s assist.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.