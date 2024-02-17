Arbitration Year-by-Year

|Year
|Players
|Teams
|2023
|9
|6
|2023
|6
|13
|2022
|4
|9
|2021
|4
|5
|2020
|5
|7
|2019
|6
|4
|2018
|12
|10
|2017
|7
|8
|2016
|3
|1
|2015
|6
|8
|2014
|1
|2
|2013
|0
|0
|2012
|2
|5
|2011
|2
|1
|2010
|3
|5
|2009
|2
|1
|2008
|2
|6
|2007
|3
|4
|2006
|2
|4
|2005
|1
|2
|2004
|3
|4
|2003
|2
|5
|2002
|1
|4
|2001
|6
|8
|2000
|4
|6
|1999
|2
|9
|1998
|3
|5
|1997
|1
|4
|1996
|7
|3
|1995
|2
|6
|1994
|6
|10
|1993
|6
|12
|1992
|9
|11
|1991
|6
|11
|1990
|14
|10
|1989
|7
|5
|1988
|7
|11
|1987
|10
|16
|1986
|15
|20
|1985
|6
|7
|1984
|4
|6
|1983
|13
|17
|1982
|8
|14
|1981
|11
|10
|1980
|15
|11
|1979
|8
|5
|1978
|2
|7
|1977
|No
|arbitration
|1976
|No
|arbitration
|1975
|6
|10
|1974
|13
|16
|Tot
|266
|353
