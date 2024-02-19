Mathews stars for Sri Lanka in T20 series-clinching win over Afghanistan

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for 115 to win their Twenty20 by 72 runs and…

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for 115 to win their Twenty20 by 72 runs and clinch the series on Monday.

Angelo Mathews starred with a brisk unbeaten 42 then both opening wickets.

Sri Lanka was made to bat first and scored 187-6. Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scored with 52 off 42 deliveries.

Afghanistan was 31-5 after the first 27 deliveries, and all out in 17 overs.

The Aghans have one last chance to win a match on tour in the third and last T20 on Wednesday. They have lost the one-off test and all three one-day internationals.

Mathews opened the bowling for Sri Lanka and dismissed Hazratullah Zazai for 1 and Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran on 10 to take 2-9 in two overs.

All six Sri Lanka bowlers took a wicket.

Captain Wanindu Hasaranga, with 2-19 in his four overs, became the second quickest bowler to 100 wickets in T20s. He took 63 matches, 10 more than Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who was not on this tour because of an injury.

Only four Afghanistan players reached double figures, and bowling allrounder Karim Janat top- scored with 28.

Sri Lanka’s batting momentum was set by openers Pathum Nissanka 25 off 11, and Kusal Mendis, 23 off 14.

Samarawickrama led with 51 from 42, out on the last ball of the innings by hit wicket. He was supported by Hasaranga, with 22 off nine balls, then Mathews, who lashed four sixes, three of them in a row against seamer Azmatullah Omarzai in the 19th over. Mathews made a 22-ball 42.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.