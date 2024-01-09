USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Jan. 9, 2024. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 end of season poll with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Michigan (63) 15-0 1575 1 2. Washington 14-1 1507 2 3. Georgia 13-1 1389 6 4. Texas 12-2 1382 4 5. Alabama 12-2 1356 4 6. Florida State 13-1 1218 3 7. Oregon 12-2 1213 8 8. Missouri 11-2 1143 9 9. Mississippi 11-2 1082 11 10. Ohio State 11-2 1014 7 11. Arizona 10-3 898 14 12. LSU 10-3 890 13 13. Penn State 10-3 811 10 14. Notre Dame 10-3 772 16 15. Oklahoma 10-3 691 12 16. Oklahoma State 10-4 575 21 17. Tennessee 9-4 529 23 18. Louisville 10-4 460 15 19. Kansas State 9-4 386 NR 20. Clemson 9-4 334 NR 21. North Carolina State 9-4 271 18 22. Iowa 10-4 249 17 23. Kansas 9-4 158 NR 24. SMU 11-3 119 19 25. West Virginia 9-4 117 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Liberty (13-1); No. 22 Oregon State (8-5); No. 24 Tulane (11-3); No. 25 James Madison (11-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty (13-1) 98; Oregon State (8-5) 90; Tulane (11-3) 34; James Madison (11-2) 24; Memphis (10-3) 23; Troy (11-3) 17; North Carolina (8-5) 17; Southern California (8-5) 9; Air Force (9-4) 7; UTSA (9-4) 5; Boise State (8-6) 3; Fresno State (9-4) 3; Northwestern (8-5) 3; Duke (8-5) 1; UNLV (9-5) 1; Wyoming (9-4) 1.

