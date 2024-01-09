Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 9, 2024

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Jan. 9, 2024.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 end of season poll with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Michigan (63) 15-0 1575 1
2. Washington 14-1 1507 2
3. Georgia 13-1 1389 6
4. Texas 12-2 1382 4
5. Alabama 12-2 1356 4
6. Florida State 13-1 1218 3
7. Oregon 12-2 1213 8
8. Missouri 11-2 1143 9
9. Mississippi 11-2 1082 11
10. Ohio State 11-2 1014 7
11. Arizona 10-3 898 14
12. LSU 10-3 890 13
13. Penn State 10-3 811 10
14. Notre Dame 10-3 772 16
15. Oklahoma 10-3 691 12
16. Oklahoma State 10-4 575 21
17. Tennessee 9-4 529 23
18. Louisville 10-4 460 15
19. Kansas State 9-4 386 NR
20. Clemson 9-4 334 NR
21. North Carolina State 9-4 271 18
22. Iowa 10-4 249 17
23. Kansas 9-4 158 NR
24. SMU 11-3 119 19
25. West Virginia 9-4 117 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Liberty (13-1); No. 22 Oregon State (8-5); No. 24 Tulane (11-3); No. 25 James Madison (11-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty (13-1) 98; Oregon State (8-5) 90; Tulane (11-3) 34; James Madison (11-2) 24; Memphis (10-3) 23; Troy (11-3) 17; North Carolina (8-5) 17; Southern California (8-5) 9; Air Force (9-4) 7; UTSA (9-4) 5; Boise State (8-6) 3; Fresno State (9-4) 3; Northwestern (8-5) 3; Duke (8-5) 1; UNLV (9-5) 1; Wyoming (9-4) 1.

