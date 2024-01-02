Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Max Castillo off waivers from Kansas City. National…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Max Castillo off waivers from Kansas City.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Ryan Flaherty bench coach, Darren Holmes bullpen coach, Mark Strittmatter major league field coordinator and John Mallee assistant hitting coach.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Frankie Montas on a one-year contract. Designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Caleb Johnson from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released RB Jacob Saylors from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Jeremy Lucien to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve. Promoted G J.D. DiRenzo from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Mike Boone to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Sam Kamara to the practice squad. Release P Matt Haack and G Joey Fisher from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL La’el Collins to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DL Isaiah Buggs. Re-signed F Jason Cabinda to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Chandler Brewer to the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on the practice squad injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed T Cole Fotheringham on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed TE E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Shaun Jolly on injured reserve. Signed QB Dresser Winn to the practice squad. Released LS Alex Matheson from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad. Signed G Colby Gossett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Tyre Phillips on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Dalvin Cook. Released OL Rodger Saffold from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Matthew Gotel, DE Hamilcar Rashed and DB Christian Young to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CBs Jace Whittaker and D’Angelo Mandell and WR Davion Davis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WLD — Recalled F Sammy Walker from Iowa (AHL). Placed F Vinni Lettieri on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Alexis Gendron from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Drummondville (QMJHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned RW Vinnie Hinostroza and D Ryan Shea to Wilkes-Barre/Sctanton (AHL). Activated RW Bryan Rust from injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned D Jaycob Megna to Coachella Valley (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKEERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Matthew Wedman to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed C Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Signed G Peyton Jones to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled Fs Casey Dornbach and Brett Budgell from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Nicolas Beaudin from Canada (Spengler).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned G Gustavs Davis Grigals to Atlanta (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned F Nathan Burke to Utah (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nicolas Savoie from Jacksonville (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNRS — Assigned F Colin Theisen to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded F Evan Dougherty to Kalamazoo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Fs Vincent De Mey and Dalton Hunter. Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Marco Costantini. Signed F Will Merchant. Activated G Bryan Thompson from injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Brendahn Brawley.

MAINE MARINERS — Added D Darien Kielb to the active roster Placed G Francois Brassard and D Jeff Solo on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded F Keltie Jeri-Leon to Savannah.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Jan Bednar from reserve. Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Kristian Stead. Activated G Gage Alexander from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded D Cory Thomas to Trois-Rivieres.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Jacob Zab as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Michael Higgins.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Waived D Danny Wilson and F Sam Nicholson.

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Re-signed M Emmanuel Boateng to one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Transferred F Yimmi Chara to Columbian side Junior FC.

MLS NEXT Pro

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 — Signed M Marlon Vargas to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Tierna Davidson to a contract through 2026.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Evelina Duijan to a one-year contract.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Signed M Agnes Nyberg to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Braxton Harris head football coach.

