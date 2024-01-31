Stephen Curry scores 37 as Warriors beat 76ers 119-107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 37 points with eight 3-pointers, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and the Golden…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 37 points with eight 3-pointers, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-107 on Tuesday night when guard Klay Thompson sat out with an illness.

Curry, who also had eight rebounds and seven assists, shot 12 for 17 in his third straight 30-point game. It was his third game in a row with six or more 3s and his sixth in a row with 25 or more points.

He hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the third as Golden State went ahead 69-57 and he had 15 of his points in the period.

Tobias Harris had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Joel Embiid scored 14 points for the Sixers before limping to the locker room with 4:04 left to a standing ovation after Kuminga fell on his left knee.

It was an important win for the Warriors to end their homestand following two straight one-point losses against 2023 playoff opponents — 145-144 to the Lakers in double overtime on Saturday night after a 134-133 loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

The 76ers dropped their fourth straight following a six-game winning streak. They hoped to have Tyrese Maxey return for the second night of a back-to-back but he sat out his third straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. He made his first five shots and scored in double figures for the sixth time in seven games as Golden State won for just the third time in nine games.

Kuminga extended his career-best streak of games with 20 or more points to seven. He has reached double figures in 24 consecutive games, also his most.

Brandin Podziemski replaced Thompson — the Warriors’ 16th different starting lineup this season — and scored 11 on the day he was named to the All-Star Weekend Rising Stars roster. He drew his 20th charge, second-most in the league.

Dario Saric dished out seven of Golden State’s 32 assists and Draymond Green had six to go with nine points and six rebounds.

Warriors guard Moses Moody is likely to return from injury during the upcoming road trip. He has been cleared to practice after straining his left calf Jan. 10. Chris Paul can begin light on-court individual workouts wearing a splint on his surgically repaired left hand that he injured Jan. 5. The Warriors said he would be re-evaluated again in two weeks.

