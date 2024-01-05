Sports on TV for Jan. 6 – 7

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 6
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
USA — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
CBS — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall
CW — Pittsburgh at Louisville
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Clemson
ESPNU — Howard at NC Central
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
USA — La Salle at Fordham
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.
FOX — St. John’s at Villanova
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
CBS — TCU at Kansas
CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell
ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas
ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
USA — Saint Louis at George Mason
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
CW — Miami at Wake Forest
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
CBS — UNLV at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Duquesne at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Boston College at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
USA — George Washington at VCU
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Liberty at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — UCF at Kansas St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Weber St. at Oral Roberts
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPNU — Colorado at Arizona St.
FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at BYU
ESPNU — Oregon at Washington St.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at LSU
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
6 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida
FS1 — St. John’s at Providence
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — 2024 All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Zug, Switzerland
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Indianapolis
ESPN — Houston at Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Inter Milan
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Angers at Brest, Round of 64
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Semifinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Singles Finals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Singles Finals
Sunday, Jan. 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan vs. Penn St., Philadelphia
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — UMass at Dayton
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Temple
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont
ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina
5 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — George Mason at Duquesne
CW — Duke at Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
3 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Zug, Switzerland
NBA G-LEAGUE BAKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls
6 p.m.
NBATV — Austin at G-League Ignite
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Atlanta at New Orleans,
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, NY Jets at New England, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Kansas City at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Las Vegas, Seattle at Arizona, LA Rams at San Francisco, Dallas at Washington
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Washington
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Monaco at Lens, Round of 64
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Toulouse at Chambly, Round of 64
2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at Revel, Round of 64
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Singles Finals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
