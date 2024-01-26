Sports on TV for Jan. 27 – 28

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 27
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
10 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
CBSSN — Lehigh at Holy Cross
CW — Virginia at Louisville
ESPN — Kansas St. at Houston
ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida
ESPNU — Boston College at Notre Dame
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Georgetown at Providence
USA — Fordham at Duquesne
1 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Iowa St.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Delaware
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Texas at BYU
2:15 p.m.
CW — Pittsburgh at Miami
3 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Illinois
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook
ESPN — Clemson at Duke
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulane
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington St.
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Oregon
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Richmond
ESPN — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN2 — James Madison at Appalachian St.
ESPNU — Bradley at Indiana St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Tulsa at Rice
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at San Jose St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at Washington
ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
8 p.m.
FOX — Notre Dame at UConn
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
FIGURE SKATING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Free Dance, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
4 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Miami at New York
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Denver
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Ottawa
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Bayern
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
12:30 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
10 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
Sunday, Jan. 28
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU
FOX — Purdue at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at UAB
ESPN2 — Temple at East Carolina
10 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
CW — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida
1 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Creighton
ESPNU — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Villanova at DePaul
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
3 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Mississippi
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA
5 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma at Illinois
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arkansas-Little Rock at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — APGA Tour: The APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, La Jolla, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Windy City at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Kansas City at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Detroit at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
7 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
