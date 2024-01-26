Sports on TV for Jan. 27 – 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Jan. 27 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m. NBC — IMSA WeatherTech…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 27

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

CBSSN — Lehigh at Holy Cross

CW — Virginia at Louisville

ESPN — Kansas St. at Houston

ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida

ESPNU — Boston College at Notre Dame

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Providence

USA — Fordham at Duquesne

1 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Iowa St.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at Delaware

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Texas at BYU

2:15 p.m.

CW — Pittsburgh at Miami

3 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Illinois

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook

ESPN — Clemson at Duke

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulane

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Oregon

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Richmond

ESPN — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN2 — James Madison at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Bradley at Indiana St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Tulsa at Rice

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at San Jose St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at Washington

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

8 p.m.

FOX — Notre Dame at UConn

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Free Dance, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

4 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Miami at New York

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Denver

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Ottawa

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Bayern

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

12:30 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

10 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

_____

Sunday, Jan. 28

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU

FOX — Purdue at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at UAB

ESPN2 — Temple at East Carolina

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

CW — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Creighton

ESPNU — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

3 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Mississippi

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA

5 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma at Illinois

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arkansas-Little Rock at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, La Jolla, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Windy City at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Kansas City at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Detroit at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

7 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.