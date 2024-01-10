All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|94
|59
|Fayetteville
|26
|18
|5
|3
|0
|39
|91
|63
|Peoria
|27
|17
|7
|1
|2
|37
|101
|80
|Roanoke
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|82
|68
|Huntsville
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|73
|77
|Pensacola
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|85
|90
|Evansville
|26
|10
|13
|2
|1
|23
|69
|84
|Quad City
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|80
|87
|Knoxville
|26
|8
|16
|2
|0
|18
|61
|100
|Macon
|25
|6
|15
|3
|1
|16
|60
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
