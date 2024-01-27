Second-place Nice needs late penalty to scrape home win over Metz

PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Nice needed a late penalty to scrape past Metz 1-0 at home and stay on the…

PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Nice needed a late penalty to scrape past Metz 1-0 at home and stay on the tail of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Striker Evann Guessand scored in the 77th minute after being fouled by midfielder Kévin N’Doram, calmly sending goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja the wrong way.

Earlier in the second half, referee Stéphanie Frappart ruled out a potential penalty for Metz after a video review.

That helped ensure another shutout for Nice, which has the league’s best defense: 11 goals conceded in 19 games.

In a late game, Marseille hosted fourth-placed Monaco at Stade Velodrome.

PSG can restore its eight-point lead with a home win against surprise front-runner Brest on Saturday.

