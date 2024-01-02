NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 18 AFC CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield…

Week 18 AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage, Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West division title, Cleveland Browns (11-5) – playoff berth, Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

-BUF win

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

-BUF tie OR

-PIT loss or tie OR

-JAX loss or tie OR

-HOU-IND tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

-HOU win + JAX loss or tie

Houston clinches playoff berth with:

-HOU win OR

-HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

-IND win + JAX loss or tie OR

-IND tie + JAX loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

-IND win OR

-IND tie + PIT loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

-JAX win OR

-JAX tie + IND-HOU tie

Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with:

-JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR

-PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Miami clinches AFC East division title with:

-MIA win or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

-PIT win + BUF loss OR

-PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR

-PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR

-PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie OR

-JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie

NFC

CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage, Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title, Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth, Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth, Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

-ATL win + TB loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

-DAL win OR

-DAL tie + PHI tie OR

-PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

-GB win OR

-GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR

-GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR

-GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR

-MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR

-MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:

-MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR

-MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

-NO win + TB loss or tie OR

-NO tie + TB loss

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

-NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

-NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

-PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR

-PHI tie + DAL loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

-SEA win + GB loss or tie OR

-SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR

-SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

-TB win OR

-TB tie + NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

-TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie

