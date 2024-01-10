All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|33
|22
|8
|2
|1
|47
|115
|91
|Newfoundland
|33
|16
|12
|5
|0
|37
|107
|118
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|16
|17
|2
|1
|35
|102
|126
|Norfolk
|32
|15
|14
|3
|0
|33
|99
|88
|Worcester
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|90
|104
|Maine
|30
|12
|13
|5
|0
|29
|98
|103
|Reading
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|89
|100
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|35
|24
|10
|1
|0
|49
|122
|108
|Orlando
|32
|20
|10
|1
|1
|42
|109
|88
|South Carolina
|31
|18
|11
|2
|0
|38
|108
|99
|Jacksonville
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|102
|95
|Florida
|31
|15
|11
|5
|0
|35
|91
|87
|Savannah
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|31
|102
|110
|Atlanta
|33
|12
|20
|1
|0
|25
|96
|114
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|32
|23
|4
|2
|3
|51
|148
|106
|Fort Wayne
|35
|17
|15
|1
|2
|37
|108
|116
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|13
|1
|1
|34
|100
|92
|Indy
|32
|15
|13
|4
|0
|34
|87
|99
|Cincinnati
|32
|15
|14
|3
|0
|33
|132
|120
|Kalamazoo
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|87
|92
|Iowa
|33
|12
|16
|4
|1
|29
|93
|122
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|32
|24
|7
|1
|0
|49
|124
|83
|Idaho
|34
|23
|9
|1
|1
|48
|153
|113
|Allen
|35
|17
|17
|1
|0
|35
|127
|144
|Rapid City
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|109
|121
|Tulsa
|33
|15
|15
|3
|0
|33
|106
|104
|Utah
|32
|12
|20
|0
|0
|24
|89
|109
|Wichita
|33
|10
|19
|4
|0
|24
|97
|138
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Maine 8, Trois-Rivieres 5
Toledo 7, Indy 2
Orlando 5, Greenville 2
Savannah 4, Florida 1
Allen 5, Utah 4
Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 1
Kansas City 4, Idaho 3
Thursday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
