Braves avoid arbitration by signing 1-year deals with left-handers Max Fried, A.J. Minter

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreements their last arbitration-eligible players by striking deals with left-hander Max Fried and…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreements their last arbitration-eligible players by striking deals with left-hander Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The Braves announced Thursday signing one-year deals with Fried for $15 million and Minter for $6.22 million.

Fried, 29, is 62-26 with a 3.03 ERA in seven seasons with Atlanta. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 2022, when he finished second in NL Cy Young voting and was an All-Star. The left-hander was 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA last season, when he missed almost three months with a strained left forearm and then returned to the injured list with a recurring blister issue late in the season.

Minter, 29, recorded 10 saves with a 3.76 ERA in 70 games last season, his second consecutive season with at least 70 appearances. He has 35 career saves and a 3.35 ERA in seven seasons.

Fried and Minter can become free agents following the season.

The signings mean the Braves will avoid any arbitration hearings this offseason, barring trades for other eligible players.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.