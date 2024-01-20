Bounedjah scores late in Algeria’s 2-2 draw vs. Burkina Faso at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Baghdad Bounedjah scored very late to lessen the danger of Algeria’s second straight Africa Cup…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Baghdad Bounedjah scored very late to lessen the danger of Algeria’s second straight Africa Cup of Nations group-stage exit by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Burkina Faso fans were already celebrating what they thought was their team’s progress to the last 16 when Bounedjah rose high to head Adam Ounas’ corner past goalkeeper Hervé Koffi in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was Bounedjah’s second goal after he canceled Mohamed Konaté’s first-half header by equalizing shortly after the break.

Burkina Faso substitute Bertrand Traoré scored with another penalty for “The Stallions.” The Aston Villa forward, who also scored late in the 1-0 win over Mauritania, sent his spot kick down the center of the goal in the 71st minute of the Group D game.

Bounedjah’s late equalizer left Burkina Faso on four points after two games, two more than Algeria, before Angola played Mauritania in the other group game later Saturday. Only the top two in each group are assured of progress.

Algeria had made the better start but the Burkinabé improved as their opponents’ intensity dropped in the stifling heat. The temperature in Bouaké was 35 degrees C (95 F) when the game kicked off.

Konaté’s goal before the break was initially flagged offside, but a VAR check found he was in line with the last defender for Abdoul Tapsoba’s cross.

It set off unbridled celebrations among the many supporters who had made the relatively short trip south-west from neighboring Burkina Faso, which reached the semifinals in the last edition.

Bounedjah pounced after the break to equalize on the rebound after Koffi saved an effort from Nabil Bentaleb, then scored again to lessen Algeria’s likelihood of a second successive group-stage exit.

Tunisia played Mali later Saturday in Group E.

