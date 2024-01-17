Alldritt is France’s new captain for Six Nations as Dupont sits out to prepare for Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Backrow specialist Grégory Alldritt will replace star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont as captain for France’s upcoming Six Nations…

PARIS (AP) — Backrow specialist Grégory Alldritt will replace star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont as captain for France’s upcoming Six Nations campaign, with Dupont left out because he’s playing rugby 7s at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Coach Fabien Galthié called up six uncapped players Wednesday in his 34-man squad to prepare for the tournament.

France opens its campaign against defending champion Ireland on Feb. 2 in Marseille, then travels to play Scotland before hosting Italy on Feb. 25. France then goes to Wales before concluding its campaign at home against England on March 16.

The 26-year-old Alldritt, who can also operate as a flanker, has won 45 caps and was a key player in France’s Rugby World Cup campaign last year.

Les Tricolores lost 29-28 to eventual champion South Africa in the quarterfinals. Dupont captained France in that game, only 3 1/2 weeks after suffering a broken cheekbone against Namibia.

Dupont is widely considered the world’s best player but needs time to adapt to the 7s format of the game.

France finished the Six Nations in second place last year.

SQUAD:

FORWARDS: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Grégory Alldritt (captain), Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaëtan Barlot, Paul Boudehent, François Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Matthias Halagahu, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Laclayat, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Charles Ollivon, Romain Taofifenua, Sébastien Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Cameron Woki.

BACKS: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jonathan Danty, Nicolas Depoortere, Gaël Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Gibert, Matthieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Nolann Le Garrec, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

