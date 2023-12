Friday, Dec. 1 EAST UC Riverside 65, Merrimack 53 SOUTH Liberty 67, James Madison 53 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Pine Bluff 103, Arkansas…

Friday, Dec. 1

EAST

UC Riverside 65, Merrimack 53

SOUTH

Liberty 67, James Madison 53

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 103, Arkansas Baptist 35

Sam Houston St. 65, Florida A&M 62

___

