Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Kimbrel on a one-year contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Justin Slaten from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league LHP Ryan Ammons and cash considerations.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Carlos Mateo from Houston in exchange for RHP Dylan Coleman.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from San Diego in exchange for RHPs Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe and C Kyle Higashioka.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a one-year major league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Connor Seabold.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RF Jason Heyward on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Tonkin on a one-year contract. Traded RHP Justin Slaten to Boston in exchange for LHP Ryan Ammons.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Name Yadier Molina special assistant to the president of baseball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Indianapolis DL Al-Quadin Muhammad for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Dan Chisena to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated DL LaCale London to return from injured reserve to practice.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated TE Dawson Knox and CB Kaiir Elam to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WRs Cam Sims and Jalen Camp to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated CB Cameron Mitchell to return from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated TE Peyton Hendershot from injured reserve. Place TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve. Designated OT Matt Waletzko to return from injured reserve to practice.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Durell Nchai to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Adrian Amos and DB Kris Boyd.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated DB Brandon Facyson and LB Kana’i Mauga to return from injured reserve to practice.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated WR Josh Palmer to return from injured reserve to practice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Mason Crosby to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Justin Ellis to the practice squad. Released S Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Declined to activate OT Riley Reiff from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed S Marcus Maye and DT Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. Claimed LB Monty Rice off waivers from Tennessee. Signed DT P.J. Mustipher.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Matt Barkley to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Kenny Yeboah from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived LB Christian Elliss. Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad. Signed LB Shaquille Leonard.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB SaRodorick Thompson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT C.J. Brewer to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Ty Zentner and LB JoJo Domann to the practice squad. Promoted LB Otis Reese from the practice squad to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Danny Davis III and Jerminic Smith.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Patrik Koch and C Ryan McGregor from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Returned C Brandon Biro to Rochester (AHL). Acquired LW Eric Robinson from Columbus in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Blake Murray from Florida (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Oskar Olausson from Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Loaned C Caedan Bankier to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned D Kyle Masters and RW Pavel Novak from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reinstated D Brendan Smith after his two-game suspension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Donovan Sebrango from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Magnus Chrona from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Martin Jones from Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Francis Leclerc to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned D Owen Headrick to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Gavin Gould. Activated G Leevi Merilainen and F Jorday-Ty Founrier from reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker and G Chase Perry on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Joe Widmar.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Luka Burzan from reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole Moberg from reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Nick Prkusic from reserve. Placed D Max Martin on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F William Knierim from injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Drew DeRidder from reserve. Placed G Hunter Jones and D Kevin McKernan on reserve. Placed Fs Tanner MacMaster and Nick Campoli on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Jordan Seyfert from injured reserve. Placed D Jacob Nordqvist on reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Kevin Resop.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Austin Albrecht on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Jacob Modry on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Jason Pawloski from injured reserve. Placed D Kenton Helgesen on injured reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Traded D Darian Skeoch to Adirondack.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Michael Kim from reserve. Placed D Spencer Meier on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Maxime Trepanier from injured reserve. Activated F William Lemay from reserve. Placed Fs Nick Jermain and Nicolas Lariviere on reserve. Placed G Zachary Emond on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added G Jay Stevens as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) Placed F Jordan Martel on reserve. Placed F Dylan Fitze on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — REturned F Evan Vierling from family/bereavement leave. Traded G Michael McNiven to Savannah.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned D Lleyton Moore to Tucson.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Exercised contract options on D Ian Murphy and F Arquimides Ordonez. Declined contract options on Ds Santiago Arias and Ray Gaddis, Fs Dominique Badji and Yuya Kubo and M Harrison Robledo.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Terminated M Mauricio Pereyra’s contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter to a two-year contract.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed D Yanis Leerman to a one-year contract extension, pending league and federation approval.

