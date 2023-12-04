Texas Rangers’ Rich Rice wins Fishel Award for MLB public relations excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rich Rice of the Texas Rangers has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rich Rice of the Texas Rangers has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.

The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award.

Rice has spent 23 full-time seasons in Major League Baseball and is in his 21st season with the Texas Rangers. He is the team’s vice president of baseball communications.

A Kansas City area native, Rice was a clubhouse attendant with the Royals from 1994-99 and interned with the Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Chicago Cubs in 2000. He left the Rangers to work for the Colorado Rockies from 2006-07.

Rice is the second Texas executive to win the honor after John Blake in 1993.

