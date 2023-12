NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 2½ 1½ (43½) Indianapolis Detroit 4½ 3 (43½) at CHICAGO at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 2½ 1½ (43½) Indianapolis Detroit 4½ 3 (43½) at CHICAGO at NEW ORLEANS 6½ 5½ (37½) Carolina at ATLANTA 2 2½ (40½) Tampa Bay at CLEVELAND 2 3 (32½) Jacksonville Houston 4½ 3½ (33½) at NY JETS at BALTIMORE 7 7½ (40½) LA Rams Minnesota 1½ 3 (40½) at LAS VEGAS at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ 10½ (46½) Seattle at KANSAS CITY 3 1½ (48½) Buffalo at LA CHARGERS 3 2½ (43½) Denver at DALLAS 1½ 3½ (51½) Philadelphia

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 11½ 13½ (46½) Tennessee Green Bay 6 6½ (37) at NY GIANTS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 2½ 3 (27½) at NAVY

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia Southern 1½ 3½ (48½) Ohio

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville State 1½ 3½ (57½) Louisiana

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Appalachian State 4½ 6½ (46½) Miami (OH)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New Mexico State 1½ 3½ (51½) Fresno State

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCLA 2½ 2½ (49½) Boise State

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Tech 1½ 2½ (58½) Cal

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Old Dominion 4½ 2½ (56½) Western Kentucky

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UTSA 7 9½ (54½) Marshall

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Syracuse 4½ 3½ (61½) South Florida

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCF 4½ 4½ (63½) Georgia Tech

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Troy 4½ 7½ (44½) Duke

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arkansas State 1½ 1½ (52½) Northern Illinois

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah State 3½ 1½ (61½) Georgia State

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG James Madison 6½ 3 (41½) Air Force

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Alabama 14 15½ (47½) Eastern Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl

Paradise, Nev.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 9½ 6½ (41½) Northwestern

Hawai’i Bowl

Honolulu

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Jose State 7 9½ (54½) Coastal Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7 4½ (38½) Bowling Green

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 4½ (60½) Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas 12½ 11½ (64½) UNLV

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Virginia Tech 5½ 7½ (46½) Tulane

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG West Virginia 3½ 3½ (56½) North Carolina

Holiday Bowl

Rancho San Diego, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 7½ 7½ (57½) USC

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas A&M 4½ 3 (53½) Oklahoma State

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

Boston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 8½ 10½ (50½) Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl

The Bronx, N.Y.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami (FL) 4½ 2½ (41½) Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 6½ 3½ (47½) NC State

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Arizona 1½ 2½ (62½) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 7 7 (47½) Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 10½ 8½ (44½) Oregon State

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa State 7 7½ (57½) Memphis

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Missouri 6½ 2½ (48½) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 3½ 3½ (49½) Ole Miss

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Auburn 2½ 2½ (49½) Maryland

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14 14 (45½) Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming 1½ 2½ (44½) Toledo

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 10½ 10½ (55½) Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 14 15½ (65½) Liberty

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 7 7½ (36½) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Michigan 1½ 1½ (45½) Alabama

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 4½ 4½ (63½) Washington

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 4½ (223½) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 12 (229) Detroit at PHILADELPHIA 8 (241) Atlanta at BOSTON 6½ (219½) New York at BROOKLYN 9 (239½) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (235½) Golden State Minnesota 6½ (215½) at MEMPHIS Cleveland 1 (218½) at MIAMI Chicago 2½ (225½) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 8 (219) Houston Sacramento 1½ (234½) at PHOENIX Dallas 8 (227½) at PORTLAND LA Clippers 6½ (225½) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BOSTON COLLEGE 21½ Holy Cross at MANHATTAN 1½ Fairleigh Dickinson at HARVARD 13½ Army Oakland 4½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at DUQUESNE 14½ Saint Peter’s at RIDER 7½ Stonehill at JACKSONVILLE STATE ½ UIC at HIGH POINT 20½ N.C. A&T at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Navy

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -162 Pittsburgh +134 St. Louis -122 at COLUMBUS +102 at EDMONTON -182 Minnesota +150

