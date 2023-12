NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 4½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 4½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON Indianapolis 1 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE at PITTSBURGH 2½ 5½ (41½) Arizona LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (40½) at NEW ENGLAND at HOUSTON 3 3½ (47½) Denver Atlanta 1½ 1½ (33½) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 6 5½ (36½) Carolina San Francisco 2½ 3 (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at LA RAMS 1 3½ (40½) Cleveland Kansas City 7 6 (42½) at GREEN BAY

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 8½ (38½) Cincinnati

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 9 7½ (43½) Miami (OH) at TEXAS 10½ 14½ (54½) Oklahoma State Boise State 3½ 2½ (59½) at UNLV Georgia 4 5½ (55½) at ALABAMA at TROY 6½ 5½ (53½) Appalachian State at TULANE 6 3½ (47½) SMU at FLORIDA STATE 6½ 1½ (46½) Louisville Michigan 21½ 21½ (34½) at IOWA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 5½ (229½) Golden State Minnesota 5½ (220½) at CHARLOTTE at BROOKLYN 2½ (225½) Orlando Cleveland 8 (224) at DETROIT at MIAMI 3 (241) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 7 (251½) Atlanta New Orleans 4 (220½) at CHICAGO Oklahoma City 2½ (232½) at DALLAS at PHOENIX 9½ (221½) Memphis at UTAH 3 (225½) Portland at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Denver at LA LAKERS 5 (221½) Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MIAMI (FL) 14½ Notre Dame at PENN STATE 19½ Bucknell Northern Kentucky 10½ at IUPUI at VIRGINIA 9½ Syracuse Marquette 3½ at WISCONSIN at CENT. CONN. ST. 6½ Holy Cross at UMBC ½ Lehigh at KENNESAW STATE 2½ Georgia State at UMASS 6½ South Florida Presbyterian 2½ at VMI at KANSAS STATE 16½ North Alabama at NORTH TEXAS 27½ Mississippi Valley State at PRINCETON 7½ Furman at NORTHEASTERN 2½ Old Dominion at AMERICAN 12½ Saint Francis (PA) at SACRED HEART 8½ Boston University Cornell 11½ at LAFAYETTE Memphis 1½ at OLE MISS at OHIO 7½ Delaware at BALL STATE 1½ Bellarmine Youngstown State 3½ at ROBERT MORRIS Saint Bonaventure 10½ at BUFFALO Citadel 7½ at N.C. A&T at DAYTON 21½ Grambling High Point 3½ at NORTH FLORIDA at VILLANOVA 12½ Drexel Northern Iowa 3½ at EVANSVILLE at BRADLEY 2½ Indiana State Binghamton 3½ at STONEHILL at BELMONT 14½ Valparaiso at NORTH CAROLINA 12½ Florida State Duke 12½ at GEORGIA TECH at LOUISIANA TECH 14½ Nicholls State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 3½ South Carolina Upstate at DAVIDSON 3½ Wright State at CLEVELAND STATE 11½ Detroit Mercy at ARIZONA 21½ Colgate Jacksonville 2½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at MCNEESE 12½ UT Martin at MONTANA 4½ San Jose State at OAKLAND 6½ Purdue Fort Wayne at OREGON 2½ Michigan Winthrop 4½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 5½ Saint Louis at STONY BROOK 6½ Wagner Fairleigh Dickinson 1½ at NJIT at BOSTON COLLEGE 2½ NC State at DRAKE 6½ Missouri State at LOYOLA CHICAGO 6½ Harvard at KENTUCKY 17½ UNC Wilmington at RUTGERS ½ Illinois at UCF 10½ Lipscomb Bowling Green 5½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at NORTHERN COLORADO 4½ CSU Northridge at NORTHERN ARIZONA 4½ Pacific at PENNSYLVANIA 1 La Salle at VANDERBILT 16½ Alabama A&M at RICE 18½ Houston Christian at IDAHO 1½ Cal Poly at LOYOLA (MD) 4½ Delaware State at TARLETON STATE 11½ UT Rio Grande Valley at WASHINGTON STATE 11½ Portland State TCU 11½ at GEORGETOWN at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 1½ South Carolina State at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 16½ Charleston (SC) at BAYLOR 34½ Northwestern State at SEATTLE U 11½ Southern Utah at RICHMOND 15½ William & Mary SFA 1½ at ABILENE CHRISTIAN at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 12½ LIU at CAL 1½ Santa Clara at LONG BEACH STATE 11½ Sacramento State at GARDNER-WEBB 1½ Western Carolina at VERMONT 1½ Yale Colorado State 4½ at WASHINGTON at MARSHALL 11½ Miami (OH) at TENNESSEE STATE 5½ Austin Peay at TOLEDO 4½ George Mason Milwaukee 2½ at GREEN BAY UMass-Lowell 6½ at MERRIMACK at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 8½ Wofford at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5½ Temple at PROVIDENCE 14½ Rhode Island at IDAHO STATE 9½ Lindenwood at ORAL ROBERTS 4½ Tulsa at GRAND CANYON 10½ UT Arlington at ALBANY (NY) 5½ Dartmouth Utah Valley 1½ at UTAH TECH at UTAH STATE 5½ UC Irvine at NEW MEXICO 17½ New Mexico State Gonzaga 3½ at USC at NEVADA 8½ Loyola Marymount

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -156 Tampa Bay +130 at WINNIPEG -275 Chicago +220 New York -137 at NASHVILLE +114 at FLORIDA -178 N.Y Islanders +146 at OTTAWA -126 Seattle +105 at TORONTO -115 Boston -104 at CAROLINA -230 Buffalo +188 Detroit -146 at MONTREAL +122 at PITTSBURGH -172 Philadelphia +142 at ARIZONA -120 St. Louis +100 Colorado -225 at ANAHEIM +184 at CALGARY -120 Vancouver +100 at VEGAS -220 Washington +180

