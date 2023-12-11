Oilers win 7th straight, beating Devils 4-1 to reach .500 at 12-12-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for his first NHL victory in almost two years and the…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for his first NHL victory in almost two years and the Edmonton Oilers ran their winning streak to seven, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday.

Pickard last won in the NHL on Jan. 28, 2022, with the Detroit Red Wings. He made his fourth appearance of the season for the Oilers and also has played four games this season for Bakersfield in the American Hockey League.

Derek Ryan, Evan Bouchard Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, with an empty-netter, scored to help Edmonton improve to 12-12-1. Kane and McDavid each added an assist, and Bouchard extended his points streak to 11 games and McDavid pushed his to nine.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves. Coming off their third straight victory Saturday in Calgary, the Devils dropped to 14-11-1.

RANGERS 4, KINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 25 saves against his former team and New York handed Los Angeles its second road loss in two nights following an NHL-record 11 consecutive victories away from home to start the season.

Los Angeles lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey, Johnny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle scored for New York. Quick improved to 8-0-1. He played 16 seasons for the Kings, winning Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Phillip Danault ended Quick’s shutout bid at 6:37 of the third on a power play.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SHARKS 4, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in regulation and had a goal in the shootout to lift Vegas past San Jose.

Chandler Stephenson and Brayden McNabb also scored for the defending champion Golden Knights, who have won three straight and five of their last six to lead the NHLe with 43 points. Jiri Patera stopped 35 shots in his season debut.

Mike Hoffman had two goals for San Jose, Mario Ferraro and Calen Addison also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen 23 saves. The Sharks had won five of seven.

WILD 3, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season Minnesota handed Seattle its eighth straight loss.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota. The Wild are 5-2-0 since John Hynes replaced the fired Dean Evason as coach Nov. 27.

Joey Daccord finished with 23 saves for the Kraken, who have been blanked twice during the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. They are one away from matching the franchise record set in 2021-22 in their inaugural season.

PANTHERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist and Florida had a three-goal third period to beat Columbus for its third straight victory.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for his 200th NHL point, Aleksander Barkov had a power-play goal, and Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen added empty-net goals. Sam Reinhart had four assist for his 13th multi-point game of the season, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 18 shots.

Yegor Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost four of five.

JETS 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gabe Vilardi broke a tie with 1:42 left with the third of Winnipeg four third-period goals in a comeback victory over Anaheim.

Winnipeg rallied after losing scoring leader Kyle Connor to a knee injury in the second period when he took a knee from Ducks defenseman Ryan Strome, who received a game misconduct.

The Jets have won four straight and nine of 12, while the Ducks have dropped three in a row and 12 of 13.

Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron also scored, Mark Scheifele added an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. Alex Killorn and Adam Henrique scored for Anaheim.

CAPITALS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice, Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves and Washington beat Chicago for its second straight victory.

Anthony Mantha, Dylan Strome and Dowd scored in a 7:12 span in the second period to put Washington ahead. Dowd sealed it with his second of the night with 4:02 left in the third.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago. NHL rookie scoring leader Connor Bedard assisted on both goals.

PREDATORS 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Colton Sissons scored twice, Juuse Saros made 36 saves and Nashville held off Montreal.

Captain Roman Josi assisted on both goals to help Nashville rebound from a 4-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. The Predators have won 10 of 13 to improve to 15-13-0.

Jake Evans scored for Montreal and Jake Allen made 30 saves. The Canadiens were coming off a 3-2 shootout victory in Buffalo on Saturday night.

