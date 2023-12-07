Mbeumo sidelined by ankle injury and is doubtful for Cameroon for African Cup of Nations

LONDON (AP) — Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo is a doubt for the African Cup of Nations after being ruled out…

LONDON (AP) — Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo is a doubt for the African Cup of Nations after being ruled out for “weeks” by Brentford manager Thomas Frank on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Mbeumo rolled his right ankle in the first half of the 2-1 loss to Brighton in the English Premier League on Wednesday. He needed to be helped off the field in the 40th minute.

Frank said the injury was “bad.”

“He’ll have a scan later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out,” Frank said.

“He will definitely not play (against Sheffield United) on Saturday and he will be out for weeks.”

The African Cup takes place in the Ivory Coast starting on Jan. 13.

Mbeumo started all three of Cameroon’s group-stage games at the World Cup in Qatar last year, including a 1-0 win over Brazil.

