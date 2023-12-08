Lens’ unbeaten run extends to 10 matches after draw with Montpellier

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Lens stretched its unbeaten run to 10 games in the French league after a lackluster 0-0…

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Lens stretched its unbeaten run to 10 games in the French league after a lackluster 0-0 draw away to Montpellier on Friday.

The point took Lens above Reims into fifth in Ligue 1, although Reims has a game in hand against second-placed Nice on Sunday.

Visiting Lens had two thirds of possession and slightly more chances but neither side sparkled on France’s southern coast.

The result will concern Montpellier coach Michel Der Zarkarian and in particular his forwards’ lack of potency. Montpellier has gone six league games without a win and scored only twice in that period.

The point lifted Montpellier one place to 13th, but it remained just two points above the relegation zone.

Paris Saint-Germain topped the league, four points clear of Nice.

