Carcone and Kerfoot help Arizona Coyotes beat St. Louis Blues 4-1 for 4th straight win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored for the fourth time in three games, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Alex Kerfoot had a goal and two assists for Arizona, which had a 3-0 lead after one period. Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for his fourth straight win.

The Coyotes’ season-best winning streak has come against the last four Stanley Cup champions — Colorado (2022), Tampa Bay (2020-21), Vegas (2023) and St. Louis (2019).

Kerfoot got an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining. He has five assists in the last three games.

Brandon Saad scored in the third period for the Blues, who had won four of six. Joel Hofer made 18 stops.

DUCKS 4, AVALANCHE 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim rookie Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist and added the shootout winner as the Ducks snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Alex Killorn and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson, who played in his 448th game and surpassed Jean-Sebastien Giguere for most games played by a goaltender in Ducks history, stopped 34 shots and all three in the shootout.

Bowen Byram had a pair of first-period goals for Colorado. Devon Toews had a goal and Ivan Prosvetov made 34 saves.

Carlsson, the second overall pick in June’s draft, skated in and deked Prosvetov to have a clear shot at the net for the only goal in the shootout round. Carlsson has seven goals, which is second among rookies and four behind Chicago’s Connor Bedard. Killorn scored his 200th career goal.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, CAPITALS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Vegas beat Washington.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 5-5-3 in their last 13 games. Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

Tom Wilson scored in the third period for Washington, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 stops.

HURRICANES 6, SABRES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and the Hurricanes cruised to the victory.

Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, playing for the fourth game in a row, carried a shutout into the third period. He finished with 20 saves.

Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns and Andrei Svechnikov all posted two assists as Carolina won for the third time in four games.

Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost scored for the Sabres, who had secured at least one point in seven of their previous 13 road games. Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots in his first game in a week.

BRUINS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 4:52 into overtime, lifting Boston to the road win.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, and Trent Frederic and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves.

The Bruins have won two in a row after three straight regulation losses.

Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto, and Max Domi also scored. Joseph Woll stopped 33 shots.

Marchand’s winner came after William Nylander fell in the neutral zone. Pastrnak was denied on a breakaway by Woll, but the puck found its way back in front and Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season.

STARS 8, LIGHTNING 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, powering the Stars to the runaway win.

Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist for Dallas (14-5-3), which raced out to an early 3-0 lead. Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley and Sam Steel also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning (10-10-5), who have lost four consecutive games for the first time this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was relieved after two periods, allowing six goals on 25 shots in his fourth start since returning last week following offseason back surgery. Jonas Johansson allowed the goals to Harley and Steel late in the game.

RED WINGS 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Walman scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Red Wings earned their fifth win in six games.

Walman, Alex DeBrincat and Daniel Sprong each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which blew a 3-0 lead in regulation. Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer also scored, and Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Walman converted a slap shot from the left circle. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Justin Barron, Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, Gustav Lindstrom scored for Montreal, which lost for the third time in four games. Jake Allen made 28 stops.

FLYERS 4, PENGUINS 3, S0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the lone goal in the shootout, lifting Philadelphia to the victory.

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust in the shootout, after Guentzel forced overtime with 21 seconds left. Tristan Jarry stopped Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny.

Foerster, Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which had dropped four of five. Ersson made 29 saves through overtime.

Guentzel scored twice in regulation and Kris Letang added his second for the Penguins. Jarry stopped 31 shots through OT.

SENATORS 2, KRAKEN 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Mathieu Joseph and Drake Batherson scored as the Senators snapped a three-game skid. It was Forsberg’s fourth career shutout.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves for the Kraken, losers of four straight (0-3-1).

Trailing 2-0 going into the third period, the Kraken pushed hard to get on the scoresheet, but Forsberg was solid. Seattle outshot Ottawa 15-3 in the third.

ISLANDERS 4, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 42 shots and Julien Gauthier scored early in the third period, sending the Islanders to the victory.

Anders Lee, Pierre Engvall and Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York. Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each had two assists.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for Florida, which also got goals from Matthew Tkachuk — snapping a personal 10-game scoring drought — and Sam Reinhart. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves for the Panthers.

The Islanders have won five of their last seven games after losing five in a row. They have at least one point in eight of their last nine contests.

RANGERS 4, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists, and the Rangers rallied for a road win.

Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and Ryan Lindgren also scored for New York, winners of five of six. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist for Nashville, which has lost consecutive games after winning six straight. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

The Predators led 2-0 and 3-1 before the Rangers rallied.

JETS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron snapped a tie in the second period, and the Jets stopped a three-game slide.

Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Bedard scored his team-high 11th goal in the 22nd game of his rookie season, but last-place Chicago lost for the third time in four games. Arvid Soderblom made 25 stops.

Perfetti deflected a point shot from defenseman Dylan Samberg past Soderblom to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. It was Perfetti’s career-high ninth goal.

CANUCKS 4, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist as Vancouver beat Calgary.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Filip Hronek had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 19 shots.

Elias Lindholm scored twice and Mikael Backlund also had a goal for the Flames, who snapped a two-game win streak. Jacob Markstrom finished with 18 saves.

