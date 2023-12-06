Eklund’s OT goal and Hertl’s hat trick lift Sharks over Islanders 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — William Eklund scored in the closing seconds of overtime, Tomas Hertl had a hat trick and…

NEW YORK (AP) — William Eklund scored in the closing seconds of overtime, Tomas Hertl had a hat trick and the San Jose Sharks erased a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Labanc also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for the Sharks.

Julien Gauthier, Brock Nelson, Mike Reilly and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders who began a six-game homestand with a loss. Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat each added two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 27 saves.

Mikael Granlund set up Eklund for a one-time shot with 5 seconds to play in the three-on-three overtime period.

Hertl recorded the equalizer and completed his sixth career hat trick at 18:30. He buried a rebound 1:49 prior to that to pull the Sharks to within a goal.

SENATORS 6, RANGERS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko each scored twice to lead Ottawa to an impressive win over the league-leading New York.

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for the Sens, while Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators.

Artemi Panarin and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.

The Rangers came into the game with points in 17 of their last 19. They had chances throughout the night, but Forsberg was solid when called upon.

DEVILS 6, CANUCKS 5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored his second goal of the night with 34 seconds left in the third period as New Jersey defeated Vancouver.

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, while his younger brother Luke Hughes scored on a power play for the Devils.

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes had two third-period assists as the Canucks rallied from three goals down to tie the game.

Erik Haula and Michael McLeod also scored for the Devils. New Jersey’s Vitek Vanecek had 28 saves.

J.T. Miller had a power-play goal and an assist for the Canucks. Brock Boeser, Nils Hoglander, Sam Lafferty and Dakota Joshua also scored for Vancouver. Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, DUCKS 2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists as a short-handed Colorado held off a late rally by Anaheim.

Kurtis MacDermid scored early in the first and Logan O’Connor made it 3-0 in the third before the Ducks staged their comeback bid.

Sam Carrick scored a short-handed goal and Leo Carlsson added a power-play goal with 5:49 remaining in the third. The Ducks pulled goaltender John Gibson for an extra skater with under a minute remaining, but couldn’t tie it up.

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 32 saves for Colorado.

Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who have lost nine of 10.

KINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, beating Columbus for their NHL record-tying 10th straight road win.

Phoenix Copley stopped 26 for the Kings, who have won seven of their last eight games and matched the road win record of the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres.

Phillip Danault scored twice, Arthur Kaliyev added a goal and Vladislav Gavrikov contributed a pair of assists in his first game back in Columbus after being traded to Los Angeles in March.

Kirill Marchenko, Johnny Gaudreau and Mathieu Olivier scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 for Columbus, which has lost eight games this season after holding a lead in the final 20 minutes.

RED WINGS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice as Detroit raced to an early lead and held on to defeat Buffalo.

The Red Wings jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but had to hold off a late Sabres comeback try. Buffalo scored three unanswered goals but was unable to complete the comeback.

Robby Fabbri, Moritz Seider and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, who won their third straight game and for the sixth time in seven games. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Mike Comrie made 22 saves as the Sabres lost their fourth straight.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored in regulation and the shootout, and Nashville handed Chicago its fourth consecutive loss.

Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg also converted their chances as Nashville went 3 for 3 in the tiebreaker against Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Connor Bedard scored in the shootout for Chicago, but Tyler Johnson was stopped by Juuse Saros.

Luke Evangelista and Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville in regulation. Saros made 25 stops in regulation and overtime.

Nick Foligno had two goals and an assist for Chicago, which has lost five of six overall. Jason Dickinson also scored, and Soderblom made 27 saves through OT.

WILD 5, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Boldy scored twice and had an assist, leading Minnesota over Calgary.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who improved to 4-0-0 since Jon Hynes replaced Dean Evason as head coach Nov. 27.

Minnesota has outscored its opponents 18-5 in the four games since the coaching change. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson had 28 saves and improved his career mark against Calgary to 4-0-1.

Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 16 shots in just over a period of action before being replaced by AHL call-up Dustin Wolf, who turned away 11 of 13 shots.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.