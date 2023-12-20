College Football National Signings

Illinois Easton Baker, lb, 6-1, 212, Stansbury, Tooele, Utah Joe Barna, dl, 6-4, 240, Wheaton North, Wheaton, Ill. Daniel Brown,…

Illinois

Easton Baker, lb, 6-1, 212, Stansbury, Tooele, Utah

Joe Barna, dl, 6-4, 240, Wheaton North, Wheaton, Ill.

Daniel Brown, lb, 6-0, 230, Hutchinson Community College

Chase Canada, cb, 6-0, 190, Trinity Valley Community College

Andrew Dennis, ol, 6-5, 275, Mt. Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Tysean Griffin, ath, 5-11, 165, Morgan Park, Chicago, Ill.

Brandon Hansen, ol, 6-6, 290, Mundelein, Mundelein, Ill.

Tanner Hollinger, te, 6-5, 235, Cross County, Stromsburg, Neb.

Demetrius John, dl, 6-4, 250, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio

Josaiah Knight, edge, 6-3.5, 230, Gadsden County, Tallahassee, Fla.

Angelo McCullom, dl, 6-2, 285, Pickerington North, Lewis Center, Ohio

Carlos Orr, wr, 6-4, 180, Gatlinburg Pittman, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Trey Petty, qb, 6-0, 200, Starkville, Starkville, Miss.

Amar Reynolds, cb, 6-1, 175, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.

Mario Sanders, wr, 5-10, 185, Iowa Central Community College

Zafir Stewart, ol, 6-4, 320, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Eddie Tuerk, de, 6-4, 260, Lyons Township High School

Ca’Lil Valentine, rb, 6-0, 180, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Vernon Woodward, cb, 6-2, 180, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Indiana

Adedamola Ajani, ol, 6-4, 270, Speedway, Indianapolis, Ind.

Charlie Becker, wr, 6-3, 185, Father Ryan, Nashville, Tenn.

Tyler Cherry, qb, 6-4, 205, Center Grove High School

Quentin Clark, lb, 6-1, 205, West Laurens, Dublin, Ga.

William Depaepe, edge, 6-6, 225, Moline, Moline, Ill.

Dontrae Henderson, s, 6-1, 170, Julius L. Chambers, Charlotte, N.C.

Jah Jah Boyd, s, 5-10, 170, Roman Catholic, Philadelphia, Pa.

Brody Kosin, te, 6-6, 225, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.

Mario Landino, dl, 6-4, 255, Emmaus, Emmaus, Pa.

Evan Lawrence, ol, 6-7, 250, Danville Community, Danville, Ind.

Austin Leibfried, ol, 6-6, 265, Mount Horeb, Mount Horeb, Wis.

Khobie Martin, rb, 6-0, 200, Fishers, Fishers, Ind.

Alberto Mendoza, qb, 6-2, 185, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Daniel Ndukwe, edge, 6-3, 225, Arabia Mountain, Lithonia, Ga.

Christian Peterson, cb, 6-0, 180, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Josh Philostin, cb, 5-11, 175, Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Mitch Verstegen, ol, 6-4, 300, Kaukauna, Kaukauna, Wis.

Iowa

Joseph Anderson, edge, 6-5, 210, Westminster Christian Academy, Saint Louis, Mo.

Cam Buffington, lb, 6-3, 200, Winfield-Mt. Union, Winfield, Iowa

Michael Burt, te, 6-6, 230, Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha, Neb.

Drew Campbell, edge, 6-4, 225, Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Chima Chineke, dl, 6-4.5, 240, Plano East, Plano, Texas

Rhys Dakin, K, 6-2, 180, ProKick Australia

Brevin Doll, rb, 6-1, 190, A-d-m Senior, Adel, Iowa

Cody Fox, ol, 6-4, 275, East Buchanan, Winthrop, Iowa

Rashad Godfrey, cb, 6-2, 185, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.

Gavin Hoffman, te, 6-5, 220, Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan.

Josh Janowski, ol, 6-2, 270, Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill.

Devan Kennedy, edge, 6-3.5, 240, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.

Bodey McCaslin, ol, 6-5, 270, St Charles East, Saint Charles, Ill.

Will Nolan, ol, 6-6, 275, John Hersey, Arlington Heights, Ill.

KJ Parker, ath, 5-11, 165, Immaculate Conception, Elmhurst, Ill.

James Resar, ath, 6-4, 199, Bishop Kenny, Jacksonville, Fla.

Preston Ries, ath, 6-2, 205, Monticello, Monticello, Iowa

Reece Vander Zee, wr, 6-5, 190, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Jaylen Watson, ath, 5-11, 175, Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio

Derek Weisskopf, lb, 6-3, 200, Williamsburg, Williamsburg, Iowa

Xavier Williams, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Central, Saint John, Ind.

Iowa St.

Cooper Alexander, te, 6-4, 220, Washington, Washington, Okla.

Cael Brezina, lb, 6-3, 200, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove, Ill.

AJ Burton, ol, 6-5, 275, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Alijah Carnell, dl, 6-5, 290, Bishop German, Henderson, Nev.

David Coffey, cb, 6-2, 190, De La Salle Institute, Chicago, Ill.

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, ath, 5-11, 180, Coon Rapids, Minneapolis, Minn.

Brett Eskildsen, wr, 6-2, 185, Centennial, Frisco, Texas

Jace Gilbert, dl, 6-5, 255, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.

Beau Goodwin, lb, 6-4, 200, Kingsley-Pierson, Kingsley, Iowa

Brent Helton, ol, 6-5, 300, Centennial, Corona, Calif.

Wade Helton, ol, 6-5, 280, Centennial, Corona, Calif.

Dontrell Holt, ol, 6-4.5, 295, Joplin, Joplin, Mo.

Danny Inglis, ath, 6-1, 195, Canfield, Canfield, Ohio

Dylan Lee, rb, 6-1, 200, Williams Field, Gilbert, Ariz.

Mason Miller, lb, 6-2, 225, Pine Creek, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Connor Moberly, qb, 6-4, 195, Southeast Polk, Des Moines, Iowa

Marcus Neal, s, 6-1, 188, Raytown South, Kansas City, Mo.

Dominic Overby, wr, 6-4, 180, West Jordan, West Jordan, Utah.

Keaton Roskop, te, 6-3, 215, Linn-Mar, Marion, Iowa

Garret Rutledge, ol, 6-6, 295, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Quentin Taylor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Minneola, Lake Minneola, Fla.

Carson Van Dinter, s, 6-3, 195, Kaukauna, Kaukauna, Wis.

Kansas

David Abajian, ol, 6-5, 285, Chaminade, West Hills, Calif.

Austin Alexander, cb, 6-1, 165, Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill.

Kene Anene, ol, 6-5, 265, East Ridge, Saint Paul, Minn.

Dakyus Brinkley, edge, 6-3, 220, Katy, Katy, Texas

Carson Bruhn, te, 6-6, 230, Sioux Center, Sioux Center, Iowa

Aundre Gibson, cb, 5-11, 175, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.

Greydon Grimes, dl, 6-5, 235, China Spring, China Spring, Texas

Jonathan Kamara, lb, 6-4, 210, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.

Carter Lavrusky, ol, 6-6, 275, Horizon, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Isaiah Marshall, qb, 6-0, 204, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.

Red Martel, rb, 5-10, 200, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.

Damani Maxson, s, 6-0, 180, Clear Lake, Houston, Texas

Harry Stewart, rb, 5-10, 205, Centennial, Frisco, Texas

Jacorey Stewart, lb, 6-0, 210, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jalen Todd, cb, 6-0, 165, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.

Harrison Utley, ol, 6-3, 280, Norman North, Norman, Okla.

Deshawn Warner, edge, 6-4, 225, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.

Kansas St.

Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, dt, 6-6, 295, Butler (Kan.) CC, Whitmas, Mass.

Blake Barnett, qb, 6-2, 205, Erie, Erie, Colo.

Callen Barta, s, 6-2, 180, Seaman, Topeka, Kan.

Trae Davis, ath, 6-0, 170, Troup, Troup, Texas

Gus Hawkins, ol, 6-6, 280, Mill Valley, Shawnee, Kan.

Ryan Howard, ol, 6-7, 305, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.

Kaedin Massey, ol, 6-8, 280, Lyndon, Lyndon, Kan.

Boone Morris, lb, 6-2, 220, Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon, Texas

John Price, rb, 5-11, 190, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.

Kyle Rakers, ol, 6-4, 281, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa

Zashon Rich, cb, 6-2, 180, North Senior, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jacques Spradley-Demps, wr, 6-1, 195, Weiss, Pflugerville, Texas

Jake Stonebraker, ath, 6-1, 200, Douglas County, Castle Rock, Colo.

Dante Thomas, s, 6-1, 195, Southwest Mississipp CC, Hammond, La.

De Von Rice, ath, 5-9, 180, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Kentucky

Cutter Boley, qb, 6-5, 203, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington, Ky.

Cam Dooley, db, 6-2, 191, Valley HS, Valley, Ala.

Hardley Gilmore IV, wr, 6-1, 165, Pahokee, Pahokee, Fla.

Hayes Johnson, ol, 6-5, 295, Taylor County, Campbellsville, Ky.

Jacob Kauwe, K, 6-1, 203, Billings West, Billings, Mont.

Jiquavious Marshall, ath, 6-3.5, 185, Westside, Macon, Ga.

Tovani Mizell, rb, 6-0, 210, Western, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marc Nave Jr., ol, 6-5, 320, Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio

Terhyon Nichols, cb, 6-0, 180, Withrow, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jason Patterson, rb, 5-11, 200, Sneads, Sneads, Fla.

Caleb Redd, edge, 6-4, 215, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Brian Robinson, edge, 6-5, 255, Westerville North, Westerville, Ohio

Willie Rodriguez, te, 6-4, 240, Covington Catholic, Alexandria, Ky.

Quaysheed Scott, s, 5-11, 185, Marion, Marion, S.C.

Aba Selm, ol, 6-4, 293, Simon Kenton, Independence, Ky.

Antwan Smith, lb, 6-3, 188, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Devin Smith, lb, 6-1, 220, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ga.

Jacob Smith, edge, 6-4.5, 230, Corbin, Corbin, Ky.

Jerod Smith III, dl, 6-3, 265, Corbin, Corbin, Ky.

Steven Soles Jr., edge, 6-1.5, 213, Powell, Powell, Tenn.

David Washington Jr., wr, 6-0, 185, St. Joseph’s Prep School, Philadelphia, Pa.

Louisville

Deuce Adams, qb, 6-1, 170, Vandegrift, Austin, Texas

Shaun Boykins Jr., wr, 6-1, 190, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.

Trent Carter, lb, 6-2, 216, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Maurice Davis, edge, 6-3, 210, Dougherty, Albany, Ga.

Jathan Hatch, s, 6-2, 190, Biggersville, Corinth, Miss.

Fred Johnson, ol, 6-5, 287, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio

Ransom McDermott, ol, 6-7, 300, Noblesville, Noblesville, Ind.

Dylan Mesman, te, 6-5, 230, Saline, Saline, Mich.

Rae’mon Mosby, cb, 6-0, 175, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Xavier Porter, dl, 6-2, 265, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.

Joseph Stone, wr, 5-11, 180, Langston Hughes, Fairburn, Ga.

Duke Watson, rb, 6-0, 180, Mary Persons, Forsyth, Ga.

Jimmy Williams, ol, 6-4, 290, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

