Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 6

SOUTH

Chattanooga 88, King (Tenn.) 32

Clemson 71, Winthrop 41

Coll. of Charleston 117, Falcons 30

Duke 83, Richmond 53

Georgia Tech 83, Coastal Carolina 53

McNeese St. 76, Bleu Devils 47

Mississippi 91, Queens (NC) 44

SE Louisiana 61, Majors 30

Samford 78, Auburn-Montgomery 51

Southern Miss. 88, Crusaders 46

Vanderbilt 98, Kennesaw St. 51

MIDWEST

Ball St. 97, Tennessee Tech 64

Iowa St. 82, Butler 55

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 118, Aggies 46

